Who is Eunice Dwumfour's husband? Pastor wishes deceased councilwoman for her birthday

Following Eunice Dwumfour's tragedy on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, in Sayreville, New Jersey, her husband, Eze Kings, is in the news for sharing a bizarre social media post wishing his wife a happy birthday a month before her actual one.

Kings took to Facebook to wish the late councilwoman on February 3. He enunciated the birthday message, which featured almost a dozen pictures of the pair. The photos prominently show Dwumfour wearing a wedding ring. He captioned the post with:

"4th March is your birthday happy glorious birthday in addy my love."

Note: "In addy" is a Nigerian slang that means in advance.

As of this article's writing, Eze Kings' tribute post to his wife has garnered over 190 comments, all expressing their shock and grief over Dwumfour's death.

Eze Kings is a pastor in Nigeria, and he reportedly married Eunice Dwumfour in November 2022. Apart from that, not much is known about him.

Eunice Dwumfour was elected to her first term as Sayreville, New Jersey, councilwoman in November 2021

Eunice Dwumfour was to serve the term from 2022 to 2024. According to a press release by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the gunning incident occurred outside her home, and the 30-year-old was found inside her car just before 7.30 am. The councilwoman suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities in a "targeted shooting."

Sayreville's Mayor, Victoria Kilpatrick, mourned her loss and issued a statement on Thursday, February 2, 2023, stating:

"Eunice was a dedicated member of our borough council who was truly committed to serve our residents. The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying."

As the search for the assailant(s) continued, the FBI informed on February 3, 2023, that they were "aware" of the investigation and would promptly have the local investigating authorities "should they ask."

Eunice Dwumfour's former campaign manager, Karen Bailey Bebert, stated:

"She was happy with her new husband. It seems. Happy with her daughter, and she was living the life, the American dream. She was a beautiful motivated person, who did very well in the community."

While no suspect has been caught as of yet, the investigation is still ongoing. The authorities have recently reached out to Dwumfour's husband's church in an effort to understand the councilperson's involvement with it. In addition, they have reportedly been investigating into all her relationships, both personal as well as professional.

Aside from that, authorities are also questioning whether the crime was racially motivated. Dwumfour's father, Prince, remarked that the family is fully cooperating with law enforcement officials but refused to divulge anything about the investigation.

Eunice Dwumfour's last Instagram post was on December 8, 2022, where she publicly announced her marriage to Kings. She shared a video, which comprised of a compilation of photos, and captioned it with:

"Officially Mrs. Kings."

She is survived by her husband and an 11-year-old daughter.

