Where did Eunice Dwumfour live? Gov. Phil Murphy responds to councilwoman's fatal shooting outside residence

Eunice Dwumfour, a councilwoman from the town of Sayreville, New Jersey, was found dead with multiple bullet wounds in her ear on Wednesday, February 1. She was killed in front of her house.

Governor Phil Murphy was shocked by the news as he tweeted about the loss of the councilwoman and sent his condolences to her friends and family. He stated that Eunice's murder was an act of gun violence. He urged people to contact local law enforcement in Sayreville if anyone has any information regarding the murder.

According to police, Eunice was still inside her white Nissan SUV when she was shot multiple times, after which the car crashed near Camelot at LaMer, her townhouse complex, around 7.30 pm. Eunice was pronounced dead after authorities arrived at the scene.

Authorities believe her to be the intended target of the shooting, but they haven’t yet found a clear motive for the culprits. The case is currently being investigated by Sayreville police and the Middlesex Country Prosecutor’s Office. The police haven’t taken anyone into custody as of yet.

Some locals claimed that they spotted the gunman running off to the Garden State Parkway. They were unable to provide any other details that could help identify the shooter or the weapon.

The 30-year-old was a business analyst and part-time engagement manager who was elected as a Republican to the Sayreville council in 2021.

Eunice Dwumfour's close friends and co-workers mourn her death

Charlie Kratovil, a community organizer and journalist, called Eunice Dwumfour’s death a huge loss for the people of Sayreville. He claimed that he knew her personally and described her as a very kind person as well as a public servant.

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick stated that Eunice was a dedicated member of their Borough Council and was truly committed to serving their residents. She said that Eunice was a woman of deep faith who worked hard as a person and as a community leader to integrate her strong Christian beliefs into daily life. Victoria added:

“The fact she was taken from us by this despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying…On a personal note, I can’t adequately express my feelings of sorrow at the loss of a friend.”

Juan-Nelia Rodriguez, another member of the commission, wrote that Eunice Dwumfour was an amazing friend and a good person who loved God. Rodriguez further wrote that she saw Eunice on Wednesday morning at a store and told her that she would see her the next day at the HRC meeting.

Rodriguez added:

“Not knowing tonight was going to be the end of her life. I can’t stop crying. She was 30 years young and full of life. You will be missed my dear, precious friend.”

Mahesh Chitnis, a second member of the commission, was shocked, heartbroken, and scared upon receiving the news of Eunice Dwumfour's murder. Chitnis said that the councilwoman would be missed by all her colleagues.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy went on to share the same post on Facebook as well. He wrote in his statement that Eunice's career in public service was just beginning and she had already managed to build a reputation as a committed and dedicated member of the Borough Council.

Murphy said that Eunice Dwumfour took her responsibilities with seriousness and utmost diligence.

Eunice was dedicated to her job

According to Eunice Dwumfour’s LinkedIn bio, she worked as a Scrum Master and had experience working as an IT Business consultant. Eunice was responsible for facilitating team-level agile processes and releasing training executions around requirements delivery, scope, and definition.

Eunice Dwumfour (Image via Facebook/Juan-Nelia Rodriguez)

She also had prior experience in resolving impediments in teamwork, managing risk, and driving continuous improvement throughout the delivery lifecycle. Eunice claimed to have a clear understanding of the unique opportunities as well as challenges that come with organizing, facilitating, and constantly aligning the scrum team with the guidance of business strategy.

She claimed to have the ability to learn quickly. Eunice described herself as someone who can get a job done swiftly and effectively without any errors. She also stated that she has a strong work ethic and a bright, bubbly personality around people.

Eunice has been working as a business analyst and professional scrum master at Fire Congress Fellowship Inc since 2016. Alongside that, she served at Champions Royal Assembly NA as the director of churches from May 2015.

Eunice with her brother (Image via Facebook/Juan-Nelia Rodriguez)

The congresswoman previously worked at Telesis HQ as a business analyst from October 2015 to December 2016. Prior to that, she served in the same job role in Maryland’s Marriott Hotel from October 2014 to October 2015.

