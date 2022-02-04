Who is Joey Miller from Love Is Blind? Business strategy consultant visited 18 cities in two months

With a promise to make his life partner smile every single day for the rest of his life, Joey Miller is entering Love Is Blind which is airing on February 11, 2022.

The 30-year-old hopes to find someone with whom he can spend the rest of his life blissfully. The final episode of the show will air on February 25, 2022 on Netflix.

Who is Joey Miller from Love Is Blind?

The 30-year-old says he is most excited for the moment when he will see his future wife for the first time.

After attending the Kellogg School of Management and completing his MBA from Northwestern University, Miller is currently working as a business strategy consultant.

Miller loves to travel and his Instagram profile is proof of it. In one of the posts from 2019, Miller mentioned that he has traveled to 18 cities in two months, visited 13 beaches, and gone for 26 hikes with his gang of five friends.

An ardent football fan, Miller is also an adventurous freak who never shies away from trying new things. From dirt biking, bungee jumping, and scuba diving to boat riding in Bangkok, the lad has done it all.

Miller is now looking for his lady love from a group of 15 single ladies in Love Is Blind with other fellow contestants.

About Love Is Blind

The speed dating series shows 15 single men and 15 single women finding their true love in 10 days with a condition that they cannot see each other. They can only talk to each other through different but connected pods.

If the suitor finds a compatible life partner, he will propose to his love interest. And if the answer is yes, only then can they see each other for the first time.

To connect at a deeper level, engaged couples are sent on vacation. They later meet the family members of their partner to know more about their history and lifestyle.

Finally, at the wedding day at an altar, the couple decides whether they want to say “I do” or go separate ways.

After a successful run of season 1, produced by Kinetic Content and created by Chris Coelen, season 2 of Love Is Blind is back again and will air on Netflix on February 11, 2022.

Edited by Sabika