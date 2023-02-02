Who was Eunice Dwumfour? Tributes pour in as Sayreville councilwoman is shot and killed

Eunice Dwumfour, a Sayreville, New Jersey councilwoman, was shot to death outside her home late on February 1, 2023.

As per the authorities, the 30-year-old woman crashed her car after being repeatedly shot. ABC7 News reported that Dwumfour was found dead in her white Nissan SUV after it crashed near the Camelot at La Mer Apartments.

Officials informed the outlet that Eunice Dwumfour had several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities suggested that the attack seemingly appeared intended, stressing the point that there was no obvious motive.

Eunice Dwumfour worked for a Nigerian-based church group

As per her LinkedIn profile, Eunice Dwumfour graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Women's Studies from William Paterson University, New Jersey. She completed her course in 2017. Her profile also states that she was a Professional Scrum Master.

She began working at the Marriott Hotel as a Business Analyst in October 2014. In October 2015, she switched her company to Telesis HQ, in McLean, Virginia, and worked there till December 2016.

She also served as the Director of Churches for the Nigeria-based Champions Royal Assembly from May 2015 till the time of her death.

Since November 2021, Dwumfour was on the Borough of Sayreville, where she replaced the sitting Democrat in an election, and was expected to serve the position until 2024. She also served on Sayreville's Human Relations Commission.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told NBC New York that they received an emergency call around 7:30 pm on February 1, 2023. The call stated that shots were fired on Sayreville's Samuel Circle.

Some local eyewitnesses also informed RLS Media that a suspect was seen racing off to the edge of the complex near the Garden State Parkway. No other details related to the weapon were revealed.

Regarding the incident, Governor Phil Murphy issued a statement stating that he was "stunned" by the act of violence. He added that Dwumfour's career in public service had just begun and she had the reputation of a "committed member of the Borough Council."

The Governor said that Eunice was known as someone:

"Who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness. I send my condolences to Councilwoman Dwumfour's family and friends, her governing body colleagues, and the entire Sayreville community."

He added that the New Jersey State Police are supporting the ongoing investigation regarding Dwumfour's demise.

Internet reactions on Eunice Dwumfour's demise

After news of Dwumfour being shot to death in Sayreville went viral, the internet paid tribute to her. Several users remembered Dwumfour for her leadership and kindness, and expressed condolences to her family.

People took to social media to talk about Dwumfour and their experiences of meeting her. While some called her a kind person and public servant, others expressed rage about the shooting and her death.

As of writing, no other updates have been released regarding her death. The authorities have also not made any arrests so far.

