Who is Pastor John Gray? Support pours in as Relentless Church priest hospitalized with severe pulmonary embolism

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church is in need of prayers as he is currently hospitalized in a critical care unit with saddle pulmonary embolism.

On July 10, Gray's wife Aventer took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures where the pastor can be seen in hospital. Captioning the post, she explained how Gray landed in the place in the first place.

"After feeling a little different over the past couple weeks, he went to the ER on Thursday evening and was immediately admitted to CCU with A saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots."

As per Healthline, saddle pulmonary embolism is a rare kind of acute pulmonary embolism (PE) that can cause abrupt hemodynamic collapse and fatality. Saddle PE occurs when a large blood clot gets caught in a major pulmonary artery.

In 2018, Gray moved to Greenville from Houston, Texas, where he used to serve under megachurch leader Joel Osteen as an associate pastor. When Redemption Church pastor Ron Carpenter said that he was shifting his ministry to California, Gray took charge of the Redemption Church congregation and its building and modified the church as Relentless Church.

Twitterati poured support and prayer messages onto their profiles after news of Pastor John Gray's hospitalization became known. Several people also lent support to his wife Aventer Gray, stating that his "destiny isn't complete" and that God can heal him "miraculously."

What else did Pastor John Gray's wife reveal in her social media post?

Pastor John Gray's critical condition was announced by his wife on July 10 via her Instagram handle. She revealed that her husband was battling saddle pulmonary embolism and asked for everyone's prayers.

Aventer said that saddle PE "could potentially end his life" if it shifts from its place.

"The clot burden is severe and only God is holding it in place. He is currently in CCU and based on CT & Echo we will need two types of surgery due to the pressure now on the heart within the next 24 hours."

Aventer revealed that his doctor said that people have "come into the hospital dead with this exact scenario he walked in with."

As per Healthline, a pulmonary embolism can also occur through fat matter, tumor or even the air inhaled by the lungs.

Further in the post, Aventer Gray revealed that several other blood clots were also found in Pastor Gray's lungs.

"The Doctor said God has to keep him through the night and he can not move, not even get up to walk to a bathroom."

She also stated that, based on CT & Echo, Gray would be undergoing two kinds of surgery because of the pressure on his heart.

Several followers and family members lent their support to the family in Aventer Gray's comment section.

