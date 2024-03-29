Goodbye Earth on Netflix: All you need to know about the upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama series starring Yoo Ah-in

Netflix recently announced its upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama series, Goodbye Earth, where Yoo Ah-in will be taking the main lead. The show, which is expected to be released on April 26, revolves around the narrative presented by a Japanese novel written by Isaka Kotaro.

It reveals a futuristic plot where the people are left with just 200 days before an anticipated asteroid crash on Earth. The series, therefore, aims to showcase the lives of people who try their best to live an upbeat life and experience things they haven't before as they count down their days to the natural disaster.

Apart from Yoo Ah-in, several other significant stars of the industry are also cast for the show, including Ahn Eun-jin, Jeon Sung-woo, and Kim Yoon-hye. On the other hand, given that Goodbye Earth will be the main lead's first project amidst his trial for alleged illegal drug usage, the show has been causing a lot more buzz on the internet.

All you need to know about Yoo Ah-in's upcoming sci-fi mystery K-drama series, Goodbye Earth

Adding to the list of promising K-dramas originally released by Netflix is Goodbye Earth. The show takes its inspiration from the Japanese novel written by Isaka Kotaro called, The Fool At The End Of The World. The series, therefore, unfolds the lives of the various people on Earth who push through the chaos of awaiting an asteroid attack in 200 days.

There are four characters that the show mainly revolves around. Yoon Sang-eun, played by Yoo Ah-in is the longtime lover of Se-kyung who also stands as a researcher at a biotechnology institute. His partner, Jin Se-kyung, played by Ahn Eun-jin, is a volunteer at Ungcheon City Hall who secretly works towards saving children from danger.

Woo Seong-jae, played by Jeon Sung-woo, is an associate priest who, after the sudden disappearance of his head priest, steps forward to take care of the believers. Lastly, Kang In-ah, played by Kim Yoon-hye, is a commander of a combat service. Goodbye Earth, therefore, majorly revolves around focusing on how these three characters lead their lives while impending their deaths.

The show, produced by IMTV and Netflix, holds a total of 12 episodes and is slated for release on April 26. Fans and interested viewers can access the show through the streaming platform, Netflix.

K-drama actor Yoo Ah-in's alleged illegal drug usage case

In May 2023, the South Korean police raided the house of the famous Korean star, Yoo Ah-in, who has starred in several works including Burning, Hellbound, etc. The raid revealed the actor's alleged possession of illegal drugs including marijuana.

Given the recreational purpose of drugs for Korean citizens, even outside the borders of the country, is heavily stigmatized, Yoo Ah-in was immediately taken under arrest. Though there were allegations of his cocaine usage, the actor denied his usage of the same and police weren't able to find proof.

After a run-through of drug tests and a confession from the actor himself, his drug usage was confirmed. He had also used drugs such as Propofol, ketamine, and Zolpidem, to help with his sleeping and other medical reasons. He's still undergoing trial for the case and further investigations regarding his drug usage are still being undertaken.

Regardless, fans are excited and curious about the actor's return to the screens with the upcoming Netflix K-drama series, Goodbye Earth.