GRAMMYs 2022: Revised date and venue announced 

The Recording Academy has announced a new date and venue for the 64th GRAMMY Awards.

The awards will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

A statement from Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr stated:

"I'm so pleased to let you know that the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have been rescheduled and will now be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. "

The statement also confirmed that Trevor Noah, the Emmy Award-winning host of "The Daily Show", will return as master of ceremonies.

The tale of The GRAMMYs 2022 so far

On November 23 last year, the Academy had announced its nominations for all 86 categories in the Grammy Awards. They also announced that the ceremony would be held in the Microsoft Theater, telecast on CBS, and be streamed on Paramount+ and the Academy's YouTube Channel.

And the nominations have not been without their share of controversy. Last year, The Weeknd expressed his ire at being snubbed by the Academy, despite releasing one of the most defining records of 2020. He went as far as to call the awards "Corrupt."

After the backlash, the Academy announced sweeping changes in its selection process, ditching anonymous selection committees and allowing its more than 11,000 members to weigh in on awards, including the top honours. But it was all to no avail.

This time around, Justin Bieber expressed disappointment at being nominated in the Pop category after making an R&B record with Justice.

After being shut out from the general categories, Drake withdrew his two rap nominations, one for his album and the other for Way 2 Sexy.

On January 6, 2022, the Academy announced that it was postponing the awards from their initial January 31 slot.

We finally have a revised schedule for the coveted ceremony.

