"GREATEST SINGER JUNGKOOK": Fans react as Filipina singer and actress Sarah Geronimo expresses her desire to work with BTS' member

On March 5, 2024, Filipino singer and actress Sarah Geronimo expressed her desire to work with BTS' Jungkook on X (formerly known as Twitter). In response to one of the questions from her fans, she openly displayed her admiration for Golden Maknae of the group and sent the internet into a meltdown.

Soon, her reply went viral, and fans could not stop gushing over it. As Sarah Geronimo is one of the most influential personalities in the Philippines, fans commented that it would be iconic to see her collaborate with the singer. One fan stated that Jungkook is one of the greatest singers as he receives praise globally.

"Multitalented with humble personality": Fans want Jungkook and Sarah Geronimo to work together in the future

Sarah Geronimo started a game on March 5, 2024, asking fans to send their questions using the hashtag #AskSarahG and promised to reply later. Subsequently, user @Milleyes asked her which K-pop group she would like to meet and collaborate with. The question reads,

"Any KPop group u wish to meet and maybe u'd like to collab with ?"

In response, the Filipino singer replied,

"I love JUNGKOOK. I think he is an amazing artist. He is so good"

The world-renowned singer and award-winning musical actress Lea Salonga also commented on the post and agreed with her opinion.

Sarah Geronimo has been recognized for her music and performances worldwide, including winning accolades such as the Billboard Women in Music Award, MAMA, MTV Europe Music Award, Classic Rock Roll of Honor Award, and A World Music Award. Fans were glad that such an acclaimed personality loved Jungkook. Soon, Sarah Geronimo's answer went viral on X, and fans had diverse reactions.

Fans commented that it is due to the sheer hard work of the singer that celebrities want to work with him and wish to see the multifaceted artist collaborating someday.

The fandom referred to the duo as "Legends recognized legends,' 'talent recognized talent,' and expressed they could not wait to see them sharing the same stage someday.

BTS' Jungkook is currently deployed at the Fifth Infantry Division and was reportedly promoted to Private First Class.