"Had to be talented": Michael J. Fox says being famous was "different" in the '80s

Michael J. Fox has recently opened up about his early days in Hollywood while speaking for the cover story of People magazine. The actor portrayed important roles on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm. Fox was questioned about whether it was easy to become famous during the 80s and he said:

"Well, you had to be talented. That helped. We used to bust out a*s."

Fox has been struggling with Parkinson's disease since the time he was 29 years old, leading to his retirement from screen in 2020.

Parkinson's also left a negative impact on his work as he was having trouble delivering dialogues. Fox wrote in his memoir that his condition was specifically affected while filming for Designated Survivor in Toronto between snow and ice, and he could not take a break as he walked from one set to another.

He even addressed the aftermath of the diagnosis in his books, including No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality, where he stated that he decided to accept things just like the way they were going on in his life.

Michael J. Fox speaks up on his battle with Parkinson's and subsequent recovery: Cover story details explored

In the cover story, Michael J. Fox said that while receiving the honorary Academy Award for his advocacy efforts in 2022, he spoke about a moment when an anonymous individual called him "80s famous" which made him think that they were different. He shared:

"I thought, wow, that’s cool. ‘80s famous. Right, we were different. We were tougher. We didn't have social media, we didn't have any of that c*ap. We were just famous. Left to our own resources. And it was an amazing time."

The Back to the Future star also mentioned the work he has done so far with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, saying that they attempted to discover a way to find the diagnosis before the symptoms appear. In the interview, Fox recalled how, in 1998, he did not want to reveal the diagnosis despite it being inevitable to come out sooner or later.

The reporter Todd Gold was the one who assured him as Fox recalled the instance and added:

"He said, 'How can I tell this story, get the most out of it for Parkinson's – which I hadn't thought about yet, what impact it would have on the community?'"

Fox said that when the story went out, it received positive feedback and people could speak up about their diagnosis. It must be noted that Fox's organization has accumulated an amount worth billions to find a cure for Parkinson's and they even discovered a biomarker last year that made early diagnosis possible.

Furthermore, the Edmonton, Alberta native addressed his legacy by saying his children are fine. He was also questioned on how he felt after being told by a doctor that he would survive for only ten years and said:

"What I believed then and what I believe now, I might not put it in the same words, but you can do anything. Anything. You don't have to follow other people's prognostications for what life is going to be. Life's going to be what you make it."

Michael J. Fox could return to the screen despite retiring in 2020

Also known as Michael Andrew Fox, he had a long list of credits throughout his career. As mentioned earlier, his Parkinson's disease led to his exit from the industry but he is still interested in making a comeback. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, Fox addressed the Apple TV+ documentary Still and said:

"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

Michael J. Fox also stated that he had a lot of fun while filming the documentary and would like to take a role where he can include his realities and challenges.