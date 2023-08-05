How old is Tim Ezell? Health explored as Fox 2 reporter reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis

Fox 2 reporter Tim Ezell, who is 54 years old, has recently disclosed his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease. On August 4, 2023, he revealed his condition during an appearance on the 9 a.m. newscast. Ezell has been appearing on Fox 2 News for over ten years.

Tim addressed his diagnosis to host Margie Ellisor by saying that people discovered something was wrong with him and spoke to him about the same. He said that he was leaning and moving differently and that two years ago he contracted Parkinson's disease.

"It's a brain disorder where the cells that produce dopamine, a chemical that coordinates movement, stops working. That leads to a movement disorder."

Tim said that the symptoms in the patients are different, but he suffered from a lack of balance, slow motion, movement, stiffness, and fatigue. He stated that the disease takes a worse turn at one point and that God is there to look after him.

"Also know that I have a great team of doctors and I have tremendous love and support from family, my Fox 2 family, friends, including many of you out there," he continued.

Tim Ezell struggled with his alcohol addiction in the past

Tim Ezell was addicted to alcohol in the past (Image via Tim Ezell FOX 2/Facebook)

Although Tim Ezell's latest diagnosis of Parkinson's disease was shocking news for his fans, he has battled with his alcohol addiction in the past. During his appearance on a religious podcast in 2018, he said he started consuming alcohol when he was in eighth grade.

Tim's addiction did not stop until he was in senior college. His uncle had also gone through a similar condition and had completed sobriety at the time. He said that his uncle and father were his guides to getting rid of the problem.

As he opened up recently about his Parkinson's disease, he stated that his family members have supported him throughout his condition. Tim said that he was going to consider each day the best day and celebrate it.

"I'm going to live every single one of them to the fullest. Today is all we're promised, I'm going to walk it out, and celebrate each and every one."

Host Margie Ellisor stated that he would inspire everyone fighting the disease in the hospital bed.

Tim Ezell has been a member of Fox 2 News for a long time

Born on February 22, 1969, Tim Ezell grew up in Fort Worth, Texas. He has not disclosed anything about his family members so far. He finished his education at a local school.

Tim then went to Louisiana State University and Covenant Seminary. He later joined Fox 2 News and left in 2014 to become a pastor. He then launched a show titled The Thread on St. Louis TV.

Tim has been married to Kim Ezell for more than 20 years and has three children.