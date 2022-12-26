"It looks so sad and lifeless": Fort Worth fully automated McDonald's outlet sparks online criticism

American fast-food chain McDonald's has sparked online criticism after it opened its first almost fully automated restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas.

The famed fast-food brand is currently testing out an outlet where customers can order their food via an app or a kiosk and pick it without coming into any human contact. Since there are no tables or seating arrangements, customers are expected to grab their food and leave.

NekoIcee - VTuberEN @NekoIcee @dtxdaily It looks soo sad and lifeless. HappyMeals from here should just be called sustenance

The restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, also has a conveyor belt for drive-thru customers to get their food delivered to their vehicle after they enter a code following the purchase of food items.

Twitter reacts to McDonald's first automated restaurant

After Texas' almost fully automated McDonald's opened its doors to customers, the Twitterati criticized the brand's new tech move. Several users pointed out that with this new move, many potential employees would lose the opportunity to work, thus increasing unemployment.

Meanwhile, others simply mocked the brand, noting that instead of increasing their hourly wages to $25, McDonald's removed all human labor and made the place automated.

ELIJAH @ElijahSchaffer You asked for $25 minimum wage



monty @montypk_ The newest automated McDonalds in Texas has gone rogue. The AI system is now cooking EMPLOYEES to meet burger demand. Workers are dropping like flies

Paris Marx @parismarx This McDonalds is "fully automated" in the same way an automat or dumb waiter is fully automated: they're designed to hide the (poorly paid) human labor and make it look like your food appears out of nowhere.

Paris Marx @parismarx ELIJAH @ElijahSchaffer You asked for $25 minimum wage



charles barnes @charles48716657 @dtxdaily This will work in certain areas where crime is not so bad.

AJM @Amalgham @dtxdaily How the increase the minimum wage fight going.

charles barnes @charles48716657 @dtxdaily This will work in certain areas where crime is not so bad. @dtxdaily This will work in certain areas where crime is not so bad.

AJM @Amalgham @dtxdaily How the increase the minimum wage fight going. @dtxdaily How the increase the minimum wage fight going.

Kevin @Kevin53221301 @TheMarieOakes Looks more depressing than a regular mcd's

cookiedon15 @realcookiedon15



I'd rather they have it behind the counter, and an employee hands it to you.



But, maybe this vending machine solves that? @TheMarieOakes The problem I have for these places where you order and pick up from an app is that they just leave your food sitting there, and you have to find it.I'd rather they have it behind the counter, and an employee hands it to you.But, maybe this vending machine solves that? @TheMarieOakes The problem I have for these places where you order and pick up from an app is that they just leave your food sitting there, and you have to find it.I'd rather they have it behind the counter, and an employee hands it to you.But, maybe this vending machine solves that?

Kevin @Kevin53221301 @TheMarieOakes Looks more depressing than a regular mcd’s @TheMarieOakes Looks more depressing than a regular mcd’s

McDonald's new test is to improve efficiency

The nearly fully automated McDonald's outlet is just functional in one place, at Fort Worth, Texas.

According to a statement obtained by the Guardian, a spokesperson for the brand stated that the outlet is not fully automated and employs a team that is comparable to that of a traditional fast food outlet.

The brand said that the food at the outlet is still being prepared by human staff, and with the machines at work, the orders are being delivered more efficiently.

Cerebros @CerebrosG El nuevo restaurante de prueba de McDonald's cerca de Fort Worth, Texas, podría ser el futuro de los operadores de comida rápida: en lugar de que los trabajadores humanos le entreguen una bolsa en el autoservicio, una cinta transportadora automática lleva su pedido a la ventana. El nuevo restaurante de prueba de McDonald's cerca de Fort Worth, Texas, podría ser el futuro de los operadores de comida rápida: en lugar de que los trabajadores humanos le entreguen una bolsa en el autoservicio, una cinta transportadora automática lleva su pedido a la ventana. https://t.co/r2262YRcnL

In a blog post, Keith Vanecek, who operates the test restaurant, stated:

“The technology in this restaurant not only allows us to serve our customers in new, innovative ways, it gives our restaurant team the ability to concentrate more on order speed and accuracy, which makes the experience more enjoyable for everyone.”

The aim of the fast-food chain's new test restaurant is to enhance the accuracy and order speed for customers, with the brand dubbing the concept “more seamless than ever before.”

However, customers have some qualms about the new system, especially in light of the fact that the minimum wage in Texas is $7.25 per hour, and it has not grown in almost 10 years. It sits just above the $5.15 minimum pay of Georgia and Wyoming, which is $2.10 less than the federal minimum wage.

khalilullah @Umaribrahim9795 McDonald’s is testing its first robot restaurant fully-automated restaurant, which offers no human contact.

The Fort Worth, Texas branch allows people to walk in and pick up a meal without coming face to face with another person – it truly is an introvert’s dream come true. McDonald’s is testing its first robot restaurant fully-automated restaurant, which offers no human contact.The Fort Worth, Texas branch allows people to walk in and pick up a meal without coming face to face with another person – it truly is an introvert’s dream come true. https://t.co/ljQTiXsR4J

The other five states that have not established a minimum work wage are Louisiana, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, and Mississippi.

The majority of the company's employees nationwide make less than $15 per hour, which is much below the minimum wage in practically every state.

McDonald's was founded in San Bernardino, California, in 1940 by Richard and Maurice McDonald. The brand has since become one of the largest fast-food chains in the world.

