Is McDonald’s open for Christmas 2022? Details revealed

Most McDonald's locations will be open on Christmas 2022, according to a corporate representative.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day conveniently coinciding on a weekend this year is a Christmas "miracle" that only occurs on average once every seven years, signaling the start of the holiday season.

McDonald's working hours on Christmas 2022 will depend on independent business owners

According to the company's website, McDonald's is a franchise and 93% of the locations are run by independent business owners. This implies that each store's owner can choose their operating hours. Hence, there's a possibility that one's neighborhood branch will be open, but there's no assurance of the same.

The company advises contacting the restaurant and enquiring about its opening and closing hours for Christmas 2022.

Here's a look at the restaurants apart from McDonald's that are open on Christmas 2022:

Applebee - On Christmas Eve and with reduced hours on Christmas, the majority of outlets will be open. Benihana - The Japanese steakhouse will be open on both Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Boston Market - On Christmas Eve, Boston Market eateries will be open as usual. They will also be open on Christmas Day but for a short time. Dunkin' Donuts - Several Dunkin’ stores will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day depending on their location. Golden Corral - Most locations will be open on Christmas for a limited period of time.

McDonald's introduced a new Pick Ur 4 for $4 deal for Christmas 2022

Through December 25, the outlet is offering several unique promotions in honor of the 2022 holiday season, netting customers significant savings on fast food.

Before this, the chain had already made BOGO Big Macs and 50-cent Double Cheeseburgers available through the app at participating stores around the country.

On December 24 - 25 as part of the 'SZN of Sharing', the fast food chain will also be offering a brand-new Pick ur 4 for $4 promotion. Customers can choose either a McDouble or a McChicken, and get a 4-piece McNuggets order, a medium drink, and a side of tiny fries in the Pick ur 4 for $4 special.

Individuals can order their meals from the app itself and take advantage of the offer. It's also important to remember that, through December 25, every purchase made on the McDonald's app will allow one a chance to win one of the company's famed McGold Cards, which will entitle them to free meals from the restaurant for the rest of their life.

