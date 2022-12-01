Can you get free McDonald's for life? Details explored as brand offers McGold cardholders a lucrative deal

Have you ever wanted Big Macs or McNuggets for free, forever? For the first time since 2018, McDonald's revealed that it would be reintroducing its renowned McGold Card. This means that someone can win free food from the fast food juggernaut for life.

The announcement has raised anticipation amongst fans as the deal will offer free food to not only the winner, but also the three people they choose. This is in addition to the two prizes they stand to win while trying their luck. Read along below to find out more details about the latest promotion.

A look at how fans can win free food for life, thanks to McDonald's

Starting on December 5, customers who complete orders through the McDonald's app of at least $1 will be entered into a drawing for a McGold Card. A special offering, it entitles three winners to a free McDonald's for life. 12 cards are up for grabs, and each winner will receive three more to distribute to their loved ones.

Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA chief marketing officer, said in a release:

“Our fans have been fascinated by the lore of the McGold Card and if it really exists. And now, we’ll make this McDonald’s legend a reality for our fans by giving them the ultimate holiday gift – a chance to win a card and then share access to it with three of their family or friends."

Three weeks of food specials and items, such as Chicken McNugget stockings and an AM Wrapper Hoodie in Egg McMuffin and Cheeseburger patterns, are being offered by the brand in an effort to entice customers to make a purchase.

The specials change daily, and range from buy-one-get-one-free Big Mac sandwiches to free six-piece nuggets with a $1 purchase of 50-cent double cheeseburgers. This is the third year that the brand has launched a December promotion, with Mariah Carey promoting it last year.

The yearly promotion leverages already-existing components and menu items, which generates excitement without excessively burdening staff members. Additionally, it tempts customers to enter and perhaps spend more than the $1 necessary to receive the complimentary food.

Recently, McDonald's (McD) announced good earnings that were helped in part by offers like these. Sales at the chain's US locations, open for at least 13 months, increased by 6.1% in the third quarter.

CFO Ian Borden revealed:

"The chain is positioned as the leading brand in terms of value for money and affordability."

When did the public first learn about the popular McGold card?

According to Business Insider, Rob Lowe displayed his McGold card during a 2015 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," which is when the public first learned about the McGold card, a well-known McDonald's wives' tale. He wasn't the first cardholder, though, and he didn't get his powers through a public drawing.

Holders of McGold's cards are part of a rather elite club, which comprises of Andrew Hammond and Warren Buffet as well. Additionally, US Senator Mitt Romney once asserted that his father had a "little pink card" that entitled him to free "Mickey D's" for the rest of his life, and that the latter frequented the fast food eatery every day.

The last time a gold card was issued that came close to the McDonald's privileges that Mitt Romney's father had was in 2018.

