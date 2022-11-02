Dunkin' Donuts holiday drinks 2022: Release date, drinks, and everything we know so far 

Every winter, Dunkin' Donuts comes up with a specially curated seasonal menu containing some beloved signatures alongside an array of new creations. This year is no different, as the list includes sugary sweet drinks, hearty food items, a special Holiday Blend Ground Coffee, two new cookie-butter themed items, and more.

In an Instagram post on October 9, food blogger @markie_devo revealed Dunkin' Donuts' winter 2022 menu. The visual for the same, which contains preparation steps for the various items, was supposedly leaked by an employee of the coffee and doughnut chain.

It even states that the menu launches on November 2 and will be in stores until December 27.

Dunkin' Donuts Holiday Menu: Decadent treats to keep you cozy this winter season

Here's a rundown of what the supposed winter menu of the brand will feature:

Cookie Butter Cold Brew Cold Foam: This new cold brew coffee contains brown sugar cookie butter flavoring syrup and is topped with cookie butter cold foam and a scoop of yummy cookie crumbs. Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte: This a Christmas staple with Dunkin' Donuts. The hot peppermint flavored drink is topped with whipped creme, mocha drizzle, and hot chocolate powder. Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte: A beloved drink from last year that is making a reappearance. This drink is a signature latte blended with white chocolate topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar topping. Holiday Blend Ground Coffee: A part of the brands Limited Batch Series, features quality Colombian and Ethiopian coffees flavored with notes of sweet molasses and dried fruits. Limited Batch consists of rotating limited-time-only unique coffee blends at Dunkin' Donuts. The coffee is available in one-pound bags. Cookie Butter Donut: Another new item featuring this years cookie butter theme. This yeast donut is filled with cookie butter flavored buttercream, topped with a maple frosting and then sprinked with Speculoos cookie ("not to be confused with cookie crumbs" the brand adds.) on top. Orange Cranberry Muffin: Another returning item from last year, this cranberry muffin has real cranberries and is topped off with sanding sugar. Pancake Wake-Up Wrap: For those who like savory items as part of their breakfast, the brand will also be serving its Wake-up Pancake Wrap filled with melting American cheese and egg. It will come with a choice to add bacon or sausage.

In addition to the aforementioned items, the coffee and donut giant has two other schemes to spread the holiday cheer.

This Veterans Day on November 11, 2022, Dunkin' will give free donuts to veterans and active military service patrons. No restrictions or Military ID required. Sprinkle Cheer for Kids: Between November 2 and November 30, guest can donate $1 towards Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation Fundraiser. Guests can donate either during checkout at the restaurant or on the company's mobile app.

While the company has not released any updates on its upcoming menu, a recent tweet sounds promising. Posted on November 1, 2022, the tweet reads:

"Now that halloween is over where's peppermint"

This could be a hint at the brand's signature Peppermint Mocha Latte, which is a part of its winter menu.

Dunkin' Donuts is an American multinational coffee and donut company. It was founded by Bill Rosenberg in 1950 and has about 12,900 locations spread across 42 countries. The brand is known for its donuts, bagels, coffee, and drinks.

