Chile: A man was accidently paid 300 times his salary, then disappeared

A man in Chile was paid 300 times more than his usual salary due to a payroll error. The man, who worked as a dispatch assistant at a cold meats manufacturer, Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, resigned and disappeared with the money.
The worker accidentally got a paycheck of 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos, which is roughly $180,000. However, it is worth noting that the worker's usual salary was nearly 500,000 Chilean Pesos, which is approximately $545.
After receiving the salary, the worker reported the humungous overpayment to his boss who then reported it to Human Resources. Following that, the HR Department asked the worker to return the extra cash at the earliest.
While that did not happen, the worker ran away with the money and even sent his resignation through his attorney.
After sending his resignation in through his attorney, the worker also avoided all phone calls and communication with his colleagues and even his boss. Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos has filed a case against the dispatch assistant and reported that he was misappropriating the funds.
However, no arrests have been made so far.
Meanwhile, the news of this massive overpayment has shocked netizens, many of whom took to Twitter to express their disbelief and surprise.
One user wrote that they were "sick of employees" who did that and added that taking the money was a "bad idea."
At the same time, users also stated that they supported the worker and said that they didn't understand why he needed to be arrested.
Users also claimed that the worker running away with all the extra money wasn't "criminal because they gave it to him."
Users also shared their legal views, based on their geographical locations. One of these users said that it was completely legal if you don't return the overpaid salary back to the employer.
This is what the user had to say about rules in their country.
Users also began tweeting about their own experiences of similar incidents. This is one of the incidents that people shared on the social media platform:
The unnamed worker was employed at Chile's Avenida-based Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, a medium-sized food production company. Given the company's size, experts believe that more than three people are involved when it comes to processing salaries, including the company's CFO.
Therefore, netizens say that action must also be taken against three workers for their negligence, due to which the overpayment took place.