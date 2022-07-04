Chile: A man was accidently paid 300 times his salary, then disappeared

A man in Chile was paid 300 times more than his usual salary due to a payroll error. The man, who worked as a dispatch assistant at a cold meats manufacturer, Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, resigned and disappeared with the money.

The worker accidentally got a paycheck of 165,398,851 Chilean Pesos, which is roughly $180,000. However, it is worth noting that the worker's usual salary was nearly 500,000 Chilean Pesos, which is approximately $545.

After receiving the salary, the worker reported the humungous overpayment to his boss who then reported it to Human Resources. Following that, the HR Department asked the worker to return the extra cash at the earliest.

While that did not happen, the worker ran away with the money and even sent his resignation through his attorney.

After sending his resignation in through his attorney, the worker also avoided all phone calls and communication with his colleagues and even his boss. Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos has filed a case against the dispatch assistant and reported that he was misappropriating the funds.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

Meanwhile, the news of this massive overpayment has shocked netizens, many of whom took to Twitter to express their disbelief and surprise.

One user wrote that they were "sick of employees" who did that and added that taking the money was a "bad idea."

Jamie Ott Blom @jamie_blom @MetroUK Disgusting!! Sick of employees that do this!! I have a business and it has been done where people have taken what they never should have. NOT a lot as I have honour in my place and I treat the same. Came from hell myself. Bad idea. Bad karma and it is not right @MetroUK Disgusting!! Sick of employees that do this!! I have a business and it has been done where people have taken what they never should have. NOT a lot as I have honour in my place and I treat the same. Came from hell myself. Bad idea. Bad karma and it is not right

NewAndImprovedJoe @JoeJoe2point0 @MetroUK Wow we’re at the point now where people think they’re entitled to your money just because they hate that you have more then them. Imagine someone getting into your home, stealing your food, and telling you they’re entitled to it since you have more food then them. @MetroUK Wow we’re at the point now where people think they’re entitled to your money just because they hate that you have more then them. Imagine someone getting into your home, stealing your food, and telling you they’re entitled to it since you have more food then them.

Linda 🐉 @LaLinda63 @Stocklad @MetroUK I managed payroll for a moderately sized company. If an error like this was allowed to be made, there should be at least 3 people responsible for it at the company. Maybe the cops should focus on them?? And them would include the CFO. @Stocklad @MetroUK I managed payroll for a moderately sized company. If an error like this was allowed to be made, there should be at least 3 people responsible for it at the company. Maybe the cops should focus on them?? And them would include the CFO.

At the same time, users also stated that they supported the worker and said that they didn't understand why he needed to be arrested.

Kerry @daphneblake @MetroUK How can you arrest a man who didn’t steal anything as they gave him it? 🤨 @MetroUK How can you arrest a man who didn’t steal anything as they gave him it? 🤨

Debbi Voisey @DublinWriter @carlo174 @MetroUK It's the equivalent to him of what 300 times your monthly salary is. If you have £2000 per month, that is £600,000. It's all relevant. In such a poorly paid country and position, that is a lot of money. @carlo174 @MetroUK It's the equivalent to him of what 300 times your monthly salary is. If you have £2000 per month, that is £600,000. It's all relevant. In such a poorly paid country and position, that is a lot of money.

Users also claimed that the worker running away with all the extra money wasn't "criminal because they gave it to him."

Aletha @CampbellAJ70 @MetroUK I don’t know about y’all…I call that a blessing! Good for him! @MetroUK I don’t know about y’all…I call that a blessing! Good for him!

Striden226 @striden226 @MetroUK I support him and would have done the same thing. It's not criminal because they gave it to him. It's incredible that one mistake can lead to a whole new life for someone else. @MetroUK I support him and would have done the same thing. It's not criminal because they gave it to him. It's incredible that one mistake can lead to a whole new life for someone else.

Users also shared their legal views, based on their geographical locations. One of these users said that it was completely legal if you don't return the overpaid salary back to the employer.

This is what the user had to say about rules in their country.

Lewis Dunn @dunnace @LMMomTo2 @MetroUK Not sure what the law is in Chile but in the UK if you get overpaid you're under no legal obligation to pay it back. @LMMomTo2 @MetroUK Not sure what the law is in Chile but in the UK if you get overpaid you're under no legal obligation to pay it back.

Users also began tweeting about their own experiences of similar incidents. This is one of the incidents that people shared on the social media platform:

Kojo @shanecenters @MetroUK I’ve received bonuses before that I didn’t know I was getting (twice my salary) and i went straight to the admin dept and told them I thought they had made a mistake. @MetroUK I’ve received bonuses before that I didn’t know I was getting (twice my salary) and i went straight to the admin dept and told them I thought they had made a mistake.

The unnamed worker was employed at Chile's Avenida-based Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, a medium-sized food production company. Given the company's size, experts believe that more than three people are involved when it comes to processing salaries, including the company's CFO.

Therefore, netizens say that action must also be taken against three workers for their negligence, due to which the overpayment took place.

