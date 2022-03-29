Chris Rock face pad claim goes viral online as slow-mo video of Will Smith slap leads to staged accusations 

As the infamous Will Smith slap moment during the Academy Awards continues to trend online, netizens have begun to speculate that the scene was staged. A high-resolution picture of the controversial moment has gone viral on social media, which shows comedian Chris Rock wearing a cheekpad on his face to soften the blow.
The viral picture appeared online right after the King Richard actor issued a public apology on Instagram. The 53-year-old took responsibility for his actions and apologized to Chris Rock, the Academy, producers, and the Williams family for his behavior onstage.
However, netizens speculated that the viral slap was nothing but a publicity stunt for the Oscars. Internet users have argued that the scandal was fake and that Will Smith pretended to be enraged by Chris Rock's joke.
The legendary actor ironically won an Oscar after being nominated for Best Actor for his movie King Richard. Smith plays Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.
High resolution image of Will Smith’s slap goes viral on social media
Netizens began speculating that the Oscars slap was fake after many wondered why security did not immediately appear as Will Smith slapped the comedian in the face. A few internet users noticed that Chris Rock had moved towards Smith and winced prior to the actor’s hand landing on his face. The viral high-resolution picture, which shows the 57-year-old comedian wearing a cheek pad, added fuel to the fire.
This ignited discussions on Twitter, with some users reaffirming what they had suspected all along:
Though many were dabbling in conspiracy theories, some users thought that their fellow netizens’ assumptions were baseless. Others argued that the high-resolution image was photoshopped and that it would be impossible for Rock to be wearing a cheek pad as it would have appeared visibly on television.
As the internet continues to debate whether the infamous slap was real or not, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released an official statement which announced that the Academy “does not condone violence of any form.” They also announced in a separate statement that a formal review of the incident will be carried out. Further actions and consequences will be decided “in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”
Us Weekly confirmed that Chris Rock did not file an official report with the Los Angeles Police Department following Will Smith’s actions. A source also told the publication that “Chris is unbothered by the incident” and that “it takes more than that to shake him up.”