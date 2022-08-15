Hadi Matar update: Salman Rushdie stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to charges

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Hadi Matar, who was charged with the attack on author Salman Rushdie, denied the charges against him at a scheduled court appearance.

Rushdie was stabbed multiple times during an event in New York on Friday, August 12. Hadi Matar was apprehended and charged with attempted murder and assault in the case.

Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 @MrAndyNgo Photos & information have emerged about the Muslim extremist suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie (he was accused of blasphemy) in western New York. Suspect Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, NJ, had multiple posts in support of Iran & Shia Islam on Facebook Photos & information have emerged about the Muslim extremist suspect accused of repeatedly stabbing author Salman Rushdie (he was accused of blasphemy) in western New York. Suspect Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, NJ, had multiple posts in support of Iran & Shia Islam on Facebook https://t.co/b1cGxm00Qc

On Saturday, an attorney for Matar entered a not-guilty plea at a brief court hearing at the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville. The hearing was attended by Matar, who was handcuffed and in a black and white prison outfit.

Despite Hadi Matar's plea, District Attorney Jason Schmidt alleged that the 24-year-old suspect intentionally put himself in a position to harm Salman Rushdie. Matar allegedly owned a fake ID and had an advance pass for the event at the Chautauqua Institution, where the author was speaking.

Schmidt deemed the incident to be a "targeted, unprovoked, preplanned attack."

Authorities believe that Salman Rushdie's attack was connected to a fatwa

Mike @Doranimated Rushdie’s assailant is reportedly a 24 year old Shi’ite immigrant from South Lebanon by the name of Hadi Matar. His fake driving license carried the name Hassan Mughniyah (in honor of HASSAN nasrallah + imad MUGHNIYAH?). His FB page expresses love for the Islamic Republic. Rushdie’s assailant is reportedly a 24 year old Shi’ite immigrant from South Lebanon by the name of Hadi Matar. His fake driving license carried the name Hassan Mughniyah (in honor of HASSAN nasrallah + imad MUGHNIYAH?). His FB page expresses love for the Islamic Republic. 👇 https://t.co/rJhYFJ0CHu

In 1989, a fatwa issued by former Iranian President Ayatollah Khomeini had declared Rushdie's assassination as being religiously sanctioned. The fatwa came after the publication of The Satanic Verses and sent the author into hiding for almost a decade before he decided to resume his public life again.

It is believed that Hadi Matar's attack was connected to the fatwa, which still has a stronghold over sections of the public even without state backup.

Investigations have revealed Hadi Matar's interest in Iran, giving officials reason to believe that Matar's principles align themselves with Shia extremism. He was in the audience when Rushdie took to the stage to speak about exiled authors.

Jean Guerrero @jeanguerre Three months ago I heard Salman Rushdie speak at the PEN World Voices Festival. He said: “A poem cannot stop a bullet. A novel can’t defuse a bomb … But we are not helpless … We can sing the truth & name the liars.” We must tell better stories than the tyrants. Three months ago I heard Salman Rushdie speak at the PEN World Voices Festival. He said: “A poem cannot stop a bullet. A novel can’t defuse a bomb … But we are not helpless … We can sing the truth & name the liars.” We must tell better stories than the tyrants.

Attorney Jason Schmidt further stated that Matar had come to Chautauqua completely prepared:

"He didn’t bring a wallet. He had cash, pre-paid Visa cards with him. He had false identification with him."

Informing the judge about the Iranian fatwa issued against Salman Rushdie, Schmidt further argued against setting a bail amount for Hadi Matar:

"That plays an important role for bail consideration because his resources don’t matter to me … the agenda that was carried out yesterday is something that’s adopted and sanctioned by larger groups and organizations well beyond jurisdictional borders of Chautauqua County. Even if this court sets a million dollar bail, we stand a risk that this bail could be met because of that."

Matar's next preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Amichai Stein @AmichaiStein1 VICE News: Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie, had been in direct contact with members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media, European and Middle Eastern intelligence: "the stabbing had all the hallmarks of a “guided” attack" VICE News: Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie, had been in direct contact with members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media, European and Middle Eastern intelligence: "the stabbing had all the hallmarks of a “guided” attack"

According to the prosecution, Salman Rushdie suffered three stab wounds to the right side of his neck and four in the stomach. He also runs the risk of losing his right eye due to a puncture wound.

Apart from that, he suffered two puncture wounds to his chest and a laceration to his right thigh.

Edited by Upasya Bhowal