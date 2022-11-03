Has Matthew Perry ever been married? FRIENDS star opens up on life after broken engagement

In an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Tuesday, November 1, Canadian-American actor Matthew Perry opened up about his life after his engagement with his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz, ended.

The 53-year-old star discussed his private life while promoting his new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, and said,

"I could not be more single."

Perry, who has dated several A-listers so far, also noted that he is off of dating apps "forever."

"It's not the way to meet people I don't think. I'm not sure how to meet people, but that's not the way to do it."

Matthew Perry, who has never previously tied the knot, was engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz for several months. The duo got engaged in November 2020 and called it off in June 2021. In a statement to People Magazine, Perry said:

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best."

Matthew Perry was high when he popped the question to Molly Hurwitz

As per Us Weekly, Matthew Perry revealed in his latest memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that he was intoxicated with "1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone" when he asked Hurwitz to marry him.

"Back in L.A. one more time, trying to sober up, I think, 'Wait . . . how did I get engaged? There are dogs living in my house. How did this happen?' I had asked her parents, begged for her hand while high, and put up with the dogs. That's how scared I was of being abandoned."

Matthew Perry began dating Hurwitz in 2018. The duo had an age difference of 22 years between them.

Perry's latest memoir revealed a list of romances he has had since stepping into the entertainment industry. The list includes Lizzy Caplan, Tricia Leigh Fisher, etc., including his brief but high-profile relationship with Julia Roberts.

Describing his romance with Roberts, Perry wrote that he broke up with her because of his insecurities. He wrote:

“Dating Julia Roberts had been too much for me. I had been constantly certain that she was going to break up with me. Why would she not? I was not enough; I could never be enough; I was broken, bent, unlovable. So instead of facing the inevitable agony of losing her, I broke up with the beautiful and brilliant Julia Roberts. I can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face.”

He also explained his reason as to why he always broke up with "funny, smart, wonderful" women while talking with Diane Sawyer in an interview.

"It was a combination of feeling like I wasn't enough, feeling like I was needy, feeling like I didn't matter. I'd be in relationships that were going great, and … I'd get scared."

Matthew Perry's latest memoir hit the shelves on November 1. The book talks about his life through alcohol and substance abuse.

