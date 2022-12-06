“Hate is a powerful force”: Athena Strand’s grandfather forgives FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old

In an emotional Facebook post, Athena Strand’s grandfather wrote that he has forgiven the FedEx driver accused of abducting and killing his 7-year-old granddaughter in Texas, as he did not want to harbor ill-will. In the post, he wrote:

"This flesh man hopes he remains blind and deaf to the message of salvation and never sets foot in the same heaven that I know in my heart my darling Athena resides in now and yet, that gentle voice persists. Why you ask? Because Hate is a powerful force that will take root in your soul."

The post by Mark Strand (Image via Facebook)

Tanner Lynn Horner confessed to killing Athena Strand on Wednesday, November 30. He admitted to abducting the girl while delivering a package to her family’s home, and then murdering her.

In his Facebook post, Athena Stand’s Grandfather Mark Strand explained his ambivalent feelings towards his granddaughter's killer, saying he was initially enraged and hoped he would get "five minutes alone in a cell with the psycho." Expounding on his internal struggle, Mark said that he finally decided to forgive the suspect.

Athena Strand's grandfather forgives her killer in a gut-wrenching post

DTN NEWS @DTNNEWUpdates Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgives killer Tanner Lynn Horner Athena Strand's grandfather says he forgives killer Tanner Lynn Horner https://t.co/s5ncja0ndq

Athena Strand was reported missing by her stepmother on Wednesday, November 30. Strand's body was found seven miles away from her home, two days after Horner abducted and killed the girl.

In a Facebook post, Athena’s devastated grandfather penned a heartfelt note forgiving the suspect for the heinous crime despite his misgivings. Part of the statement read:

"I can’t quiet my mind and I have to share this. A friend just asked me the other day if I believe God speaks to people? I happen to know He does, as He is speaking to me now. This flesh, this man that I am, is angry and I want 5 minutes alone in a cell with the psycho that took our Athena away from us, but there’s a soft gentle voice in the back of my head telling me I need to forgive him."

Tahlia @TahliaSG BREAKING: Wise County officials announce they recovered the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand. A FedEx driver is in custody with a $1.5M bond related to her abduction and death. Sending my condolences to the north Texas family BREAKING: Wise County officials announce they recovered the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand. A FedEx driver is in custody with a $1.5M bond related to her abduction and death. Sending my condolences to the north Texas family😢💔 https://t.co/vaBsVAQBlU

The grandfather said that he would forgive Horner as he does not want "hate" to suppress the voice of god. He added that it is the only way to find peace. The statement continued:

"There’s not one ounce of my flesh that wants to do this or say this, but my spirit has heard God’s voice and right now, while tears flood my eyes, I declare publicly that I forgive this man!"

Mark continued by saying that he was not doing this for the suspect but for his family, including his precious granddaughter. He concluded the statement by writing:

"I do this to honor our precious Athena who knew no hate. This man won’t be allowed any real estate to live in my brain, he belongs to God and God’s justice will be done.”

Athena Strand's birth mother speaks out

nicole Ⓥ @nikkiib0w This is breaking my soul. Athena Strand, may you be in a better place than this cruel world. As a mother, my heart is broken. This is breaking my soul. Athena Strand, may you be in a better place than this cruel world. As a mother, my heart is broken. 💔 https://t.co/JDp4YCJyF8

Athena Strand was reportedly visiting Texas after her birth mother, Maitlyn Gandy, who lives in southern Oklahoma, allowed her to spend the fall semester with her father and stepmother. Gandy, who has sole custody of her daughter, also penned a powerful note condemning the killer. She said:

“I do not want the b*****d that took my baby from me and brutally murdered her to go to any city, town, county, state, or country without every single person knowing her face.”

Horner is currently in the Wise County jail on $1.5 million bail. He was charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.

