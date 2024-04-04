"He claimed 'self defense'": Angie Harmon says Instacart driver allegedly shot her dog Oliver

On Monday, March 1, 2024, Rizzoli & Isles actress Angie Harmon claimed that her dog, Oliver, a German shepherd/beagle mix, was killed by an Instacart delivery on February 30. She shared photos and videos of her late dog in an Instagram post and addressed the incident in the caption.

"This Easter weekend a man delivering groceries for Instacart shot and killed our precious Oliver. He got out of his car, delivered the food & THEN shot our dog," she wrote in the post's caption.

Going into further details of the incident, Angie Harmon alleged that the deliveryman knew he wasn't being recorded since he saw their ring camera being charged inside the house.

"Our ring camera was charging in the house, which he saw & then knew he wasn't being recorded. The police let him go b/c he claimed "self defense". He did not have a scratch or bite on him nor were his pants torn. He was shopping under a woman's identity named Merle...the pic is on my story."

The actress has two other dogs, a cat along, and a few more animals under her care.

"Your actions are despicable and inexcusable," says Angie Harmon to the delivery man who allegedly killed her dog

In her Instagram post on March 1, Angie Harmon claimed that she was home with her daughters when the incident happened, and the deliveryman just kept saying:

"Yeah, I shot your dog. Yeah I did."

On her Instagram story, she posted a screenshot of her Instacart page, which showed the order delivery and the deliveryman's ID, which Angie claimed was fake. She also reposted her original post about the shooting, addressing a note to the alleged deliveryman saying,

"To the man who took Ollie away from us: your actions are despicable and inexcusable. You've not only robbed us of a beloved member of our family but you've also traumatized us beyond measure. The fact that someone could commit such a heartless act is beyond comprehension to me and I'm devastated that I didn't get to say goodbye to him."

Angie Harmon accuses Instacart Deliveryman of killing her dog (Image via @angieharmon/Instagram)

An Instacart representative, in a statement to PEOPLE, said that they are in direct contact with Angie and are cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation.

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed to hear about this incident. We have no tolerance for violence of any kind, and the shopper account was immediately suspended from our platform."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Affairs also told PEOPLE about the Police Department's investigation. As per the officers, the driver allegedly claimed the dog attacked him while he was at the residence, and he fired a single gunshot to defend himself, mortally wounding the dog.

The driver also claimed another dog's presence at the residence and that it did not attack. As per PEOPLE, the driver has not been charged with criminal charges, and the CMPD is not seeking additional parties.

Oliver was one of Angie Harmon's many pets

As per her Instagram feed, Angie Harmon is an animal lover and has adopted many animals under her care. Her feed is full of pictures of her two dogs, one cat, a duck, and some horses.

She recently adopted a baby squirrel. While speaking to PEOPLE about her recent family member, Angie Harmon revealed that her youngest daughter found the furry friend on the sidewalk. When they couldn't find the mother squirrel, the actress adopted him and named him Thomas.

On Instagram, she posted photos and videos of Thomas, revealing that she hadn't slept in two weeks. The actress also shared that her late dog Oliver would often remind her to feed Thomas. Oliver would bark when Thomas was an infant to wake the actress up and feed the squirrel.