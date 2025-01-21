"He has his dads humor!" — Netizens react to Barron Trump's "listening to the crowd" gesture after Trump recognizes him during the inauguration

The internet is abuzz with reactions following a light-hearted moment during the recent inauguration ceremony. Barron Trump, son of President Donald Trump, displayed a playful "listening to the crowd" gesture after his father recognized him during his speech.

On January 20, 2025, during the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump, the clip of Barron addressing the crowd went viral on X with many users speaking about his humor and conduct on the platform —

"He has his dads humor!" one commented.

Many users on X noted that Barron maintained precise and well-executed gestures. Some remarked on his classy demeanor and sense of humor —

"Why hasn't anyone noticed or pounted out why he did that correctly? You must pay closer attention press!" a netizen on X commented.

"I remember years ago, a very young teen age girl, Ivanka. She could hold her own and spoke like a very mature, wise person. Same vibes from Barron. DJT must be a very proud father," another wrote.

"Classy young man with a sense of humor. Love this kid! ❤️," a third wrote on X.

Furthermore, some users indicated that Barron Trump emerged from his usual reserved demeanor, surprising many with his mannerisms. Others noted that Barron, often serious in public, revealed a more relaxed and joyful side —

"Our whole family was busting out laughing with Baron because his mannerism we so DJT it like he was his mini-me all grown up. 😂," a netizen commented.

"Barron came out of his shell a little. LOL I love the happiness. Everyone is so filled with joy.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 ✝️Well deserved," another commented.

"That was sweet. Barron is usually so serious in public. It was nice to see him loosen up a bit," one more wrote on X.

As of now, neither Barron Trump nor Donald Trump has responded to the online reactions or commented on Barron's demeanor.

On Monday, January 20, 2025, during the inauguration speech given by Donald Trump, he addressed his son, Barron Trump, who was seated in the second row behind the podium. Barron stood up while the entire crowd was cheering and clapping.

Initially, he nodded his head while smiling, and then he placed his right hand on his right ear, giving the impression that he could hear the crowd. He followed this with a series of thumbs-up gestures directed at the audience, while Trump watched his son and smiled.

Barron Trump wore a dark blue suit paired with a white shirt and a slightly lighter blue tie. His hair was styled in a slicked-back fashion, presenting a very composed and sober appearance.

After the session concluded, Donald Trump addressed the crowd and highlighted his son's understanding of the "youth vote" —

"Thank you. He knew the youth vote, you know we won the Youth Vote by 36 points and he was saying 'Dad I gotta go out and to do this one or that one' and we did a lot of them. Andy respects him and all he understood him very well, and he said 'Dad you gotta go out do Joe Rogan do all these guys,' so we did," Trump said.

Donald Trump became the 47th President of the United States after winning the presidential election on November 5, 2024, with 77,303,573 votes and securing 312 electoral votes.

He officially assumed the presidency on January 20, 2025, during a special ceremony known as the inauguration, taking over from Joe Biden as the US's new leader.

