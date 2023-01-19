"He deserves to sit in jail": Derek Chauvin appeal sparks online outrage 

Nearly eighteen months after Derek Chauvin was sentenced to decades in prison for the murder of George Floyd, his attorney has appealed the sentence and asked the Minnesota court to overturn the murder convictions.

On Wednesday, January 18, Chauvin’s attorney appealed to dismiss the convictions in the infamous murder case, stating that the former Minneapolis police officer was not provided with a fair trial.

The appeal has sparked online outrage, with many saying that Chauvin deserves to spend his life behind bars. Popular content creator Harry Sisson echoed the sentiment harbored by many Twitter users, saying that there was "nothing to appeal" as the world witnessed the horrific video that captured the accused pinning down the victim with his knee on the latter's neck.

Harry Sisson @harryjsisson Derek Chauvin has appealed his murder conviction for the murder of George Floyd. There’s nothing to appeal. We all saw the video of his knee on Floyd’s neck. He deserves to sit in jail. Derek Chauvin has appealed his murder conviction for the murder of George Floyd. There’s nothing to appeal. We all saw the video of his knee on Floyd’s neck. He deserves to sit in jail.

Twitter reacts angrily as Derek Chauvin appeals to overturn his murder convictions

In 2021, Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the May 25, 2020, death of Floyd.

A year after the first conviction, Chauvin was again sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd's civil rights. Floyd, a black man, was killed after Chauvin, a white police officer, pinned him to the ground and held him down with a knee on his neck.

Chauvin is seeking to revoke the first convictions as he claims that the publicity and the pressure of a high-profile trial swayed the judge and jurors to provide a harsher sentence. However, the appeal has spread discontent among people online as they believe that Chauvin should repent for the crime.

Andrew Wortman @AmoneyResists Derek Chauvin thinks he didn’t get a fair trial because too many people saw the video of him murdering George Floyd.



George Floyd didn’t get a fair trial for being *falsely* accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Instead he got a death sentence courtesy of Derek Chauvin. Derek Chauvin thinks he didn’t get a fair trial because too many people saw the video of him murdering George Floyd.George Floyd didn’t get a fair trial for being *falsely* accused of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Instead he got a death sentence courtesy of Derek Chauvin.

Kristi 🤍 @MsKristi5 Derek Chauvin is in court claiming he didn’t get a fair trial due to the publicity.



Yea, well….neither did George Floyd. Enjoy jail. Derek Chauvin is in court claiming he didn’t get a fair trial due to the publicity. Yea, well….neither did George Floyd. Enjoy jail.

Eric Foltz @EricFoltz Derek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction saying he didn't get a fair trial.



I bet George Floyd wishes he could have had a trial instead of Chauvin deciding that his badge made him the judge, jury and executioner. Derek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction saying he didn't get a fair trial.I bet George Floyd wishes he could have had a trial instead of Chauvin deciding that his badge made him the judge, jury and executioner.

Katy Hartnett @KatyHartnett The absolute nerve of Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction based on “prejudice preventing him from a fair trial” The absolute nerve of Derek Chauvin to appeal his conviction based on “prejudice preventing him from a fair trial” https://t.co/lPXdU8vnNi

Colorado Audrey🔥🦂😷 @AudreyStJames1 Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction cause he didn't get a fair trial, George Floyd didn't get a fair trial, does he get to appeal his conviction? Oh wait he's dead, Derek Chauvin convicted him without a trial. Derek Chauvin is appealing his conviction cause he didn't get a fair trial, George Floyd didn't get a fair trial, does he get to appeal his conviction? Oh wait he's dead, Derek Chauvin convicted him without a trial.

Tosin Ash.💧 @Tosyneno Derek Chauvin is appeal his murder conviction because he didn't get fair trial.

What did George Floyd get from him? Derek Chauvin is appeal his murder conviction because he didn't get fair trial.What did George Floyd get from him?

David Richter @unrealtap Derek Chauvin waved his right to appeal after confessing to the federal charges. This is just stirring the pot again. Derek Chauvin waved his right to appeal after confessing to the federal charges. This is just stirring the pot again.

Details of the appeal explored

In the appeal, Derek Chauvin’s attorney argued that the trial should have been moved out of state as the pervasive pretrial publicity of the case biased the jurors into unfairly convicting the police officer. Minnesota Court of Appeals lawyer William Mohrman stated:

"Our primary argument here is that this case could not be tried in Minneapolis because of the pretrial publicity which was pervasive ... and also just the physical pressure on the courthouse."

AJ+ @ajplus



Chauvin was filmed holding his knee on Floyd's neck for 9.5 minutes. He is serving his 22.5-year sentence concurrently with his federal sentence. Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his state conviction for murdering #GeorgeFloyd , claiming publicity "poisoned the jury."Chauvin was filmed holding his knee on Floyd's neck for 9.5 minutes. He is serving his 22.5-year sentence concurrently with his federal sentence. Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is appealing his state conviction for murdering #GeorgeFloyd, claiming publicity "poisoned the jury."Chauvin was filmed holding his knee on Floyd's neck for 9.5 minutes. He is serving his 22.5-year sentence concurrently with his federal sentence. https://t.co/WICbOUJOfZ

In a rebuttal to the arguments made by Derek Chauvin’s attorney, former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal, representing the state of Minnesota, defended Chauvin’s trial. As per NPR, Katyal said the accused was provided with one of the most “transparent” and “thorough” proceedings, adding that the police officer was convicted based on the incriminating video that captured the death of Floyd.

As per NPR, the court will reportedly provide a ruling on the appeal 90 days after the hearing.

Poll : 0 votes