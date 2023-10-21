"He look like Mr Clean": Dwayne The Rock Johnson wax figure goes terribly wrong, sparks hilarious reactions online

American actor Dwayne The Rock Johnson's wax statue, which was unveiled at the famous Musée Grévin in Paris on Monday, October 16, 2023, has sparked hilarious reactions among netizens. While the statue is true to the former professional wrestler's physique and bears a resemblance to his features, fans claim it still lacks a certain element.

The museum is known to contain around 450 figurines from French history until today, including original wax statues from the late 19th century when the museum was first opened. Its contemporary characters feature notable politicians, scientists, celebrities, musicians, and sports stars. It even has a statue of Bollywood film star Shah Rukh Khan and U.S. President Joe Biden.

As images of the wax statue went viral, internet users were quick to hilariously point out that it looked more like Mr. Clean, the mascot of the clearing product, than The Rock.

"That's limestone not the Rock": Netizens react to the former WWE superstar's wax statue

The Rock's wax statue caused quite the buzz online. While internet users appreciated its artistry, they stated it was "whitewashed," unlike the Moana actor, who is of Hawaiian heritage and has frequently made a point to celebrate his Samoan culture.

Many sarcastically quipped it looked like D'wight The Rock Johnson. Some claimed it bore a resemblance to actor Vin Diesel. Here are some hilarious reactions seen online:

Last year, Musée Grévin announced its next sculpture would be of the Jumanji actor, just before he celebrated his 50th birthday. The decision came after the museum initiated a public competition to determine which celebrity to feature in their gallery.

The options included Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, and Margot Robbie, among others. The Rock won after 48% voted for him on social media.

In addition to Musée Grévin in Paris, The Rock's wax statues can be viewed at Madame Tussauds Museum in London and in the United States.

Johnson has yet to comment on the statue at the time of writing this article.