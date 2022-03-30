"He did a lot more damage than just to Rock's face": Kareem Abdul Jabbar slams Will Smith over Chris Rock Oscars slap

Former basketball player Kareem Abdul Jabbar reacted to the Will Smith slapping Chris Rock incident by stating that the former "did a lot more damage than just to Rock’s face."

On March 27, while presenting the award for Best Documentary at the 94th Academy Awards, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett's shaved hair, saying he could not wait to see her star in "G.I. Jane 2."

Will Smith initially appeared to laugh at the joke but then got up and smacked Rock in the face as he stood on the stage. Smith sat back down and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f*cking mouth," twice, as Rock appeared stunned.

Since 2018, Pinkett Smith has been battling alopecia, a condition that causes severe hair loss.

Taking to his blog, Kareem Abdul Jabbar expressed his thoughts, stating that Smith had "advocated violence, diminished women, insulted the entertainment industry, and perpetuated stereotypes about the Black community."

Although Kareem Abdul Jabbar described Smith as a "charming, sincere, and funny" person during their meetings, he believes Smith's act of violence is harmful to people of color because it perpetuates negative racial stereotypes.

He said that people who support systemic racism in America think that people from the Black community are more prone to violence and cannot control their emotions.

"Smith just gave comfort to the enemy by providing them with the perfect optics they were dreaming of. Many will be reinvigorated to continue their campaign to marginalize African Americans and others through voter suppression campaign."

Kareem Abdul Jabbar said Will Smith tearfully accepting his award was "worse" than the slap

Smith later won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in the sports biopic King Richard.

According to Abdul Jabbar, Smith's self-serving, tearful acceptance speech was "worse" than the slap.

"The speech was about justifying his violence. Those who protect don’t brag about it in front of 15 million people. They just do it and shut up. You don’t do it as a movie promotion claiming how you’re like the character you just won an award portraying."

Kareem Abdul Jabbar said Smith's adherence to the "Toxic Bro ideal" can influence others to respond differently. Abdul Jabbar commended Chris Rock's composure following the slap and his "grace and maturity."

"Young boys — especially Black boys — watching their movie idol not just hit another man over a joke, but then justify it as him being a superhero-like protector, are now much more prone to follow in his childish footsteps."

He also pointed out Will and Jada Pinkett's son, Jaden Smith's tweet, where he has applauded what his father did.

Abdul Jabbar also asked Smith to issue a heartfelt apology to Rock.

Kareem Abdul Jabbar met Smith 28 years ago when he guest-starred on the latter's television show, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. In the blog post, he also mentioned that he has been to Smith's house and has been a fan of his acting. But he added that it will be difficult for him to watch his next performance after this incident.

