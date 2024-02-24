Two women who accused Trey Songz of sexual assault at a party in 2015 have now dropped their bombshell lawsuit, reported KNX News. On Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the women, identified as Jane Doe A and Jane Doe B, filed papers with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis asking that the complaint be dismissed.

As per court papers reportedly obtained by Radar Online, an attorney filed to dismiss the case against Songz "without prejudice." It is to be noted, that "without prejudice" means the plaintiffs can file the complaint again anytime they want. Additionally, it does not mean the accusation was false.

However, it remains unclear whether the lawsuit was dropped to regroup or if a settlement was reached.

The news comes less than a month after a woman who accused the R&B singer of pulling down her bikini top and exposing her, had her case dismissed.

Needless to say, internet users were quick to cast doubt on the 39-year-old musician, with one alleging that the singer "paid them off."

"Everybody can't be lying": Netizens react to Trey Songz's SA lawsuit getting dropped

As news of the two women dropping the case against Trey Songz went viral, internet users were quick to speculate on the Mr. Steal Your Girl singer's innocence.

Many pointed out that the number of times he was accused could mean he was guilty. Others wondered if he paid off the plaintiffs. Here are some comments seen under @neighborhoodtalks's post on Instagram about the development:

Plaintiffs claim Trey Songz invited them home after they attended his concert on August 2, 2015

The lawsuit was filed on October 23, 2023.

As per KNX News, Jane Doe A lives in San Diego and Jane Doe B lives in Denver, and both were attending one of his concerts. The Can't Help but Wait singer then reportedly invited them to his home in Bell Canyon, California.

There, the plaintiffs along with other women were allegedly pressured to "drink from unsealed liquor bottles." After being drugged, the women were taken to an upstairs room and reportedly assaulted.

Trey Songz has not commented on the development.