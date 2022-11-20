What did Trey Songz do? Rapper denies allegations of assaulting woman in New York City

American singer Trey Songz, 37, has been accused of assaulting a woman in a New York City bowling alley in October 2022.

New York Police Department sources informed TMZ that the alleged victim filed a report late last month, claiming that the singer repeatedly punched her in the face inside a bathroom of the bowling alley.

They also added that Songz allegedly dragged the victim by her hair and that she was soon taken to the hospital. The matter is currently under investigation.

The outlet also reported that Trey Songz has denied the allegations. His legal representative, Mitchell Schuster, told TMZ that the singer is cooperating in the investigation.

“A source close to the investigation informs us that Trey Songz has been cooperative with authorities and expects that when all the evidence is reviewed, he will be exonerated. This is another instance where those involved try to blame the celebrity with hopes of getting fame or riches.”

Trey Songz has been under the police radar for some time now

Police authorities told TMZ that the alleged victim was a worker at the bowling alley where the alleged altercation took place. She recognized Trey Songz's name and informed the police after the alleged act. However, they did not reveal why the alleged incident took place in the first place.

This is not the first time that Trey has been in the news. In 2012, the Na Na singer was arrested after he allegedly struck a woman named Donna McIntosh-Inoein the face with a slab of cash at a strip club, which left her with a black eye.

In 2016, Trey was sentenced to 18 months of probation after pleading guilty to two misdemeanor counts of punching a Detroit police officer and injuring a cameraman by throwing a microphone at him.

A year later, Keke Palmer accused Songz of s*xual intimidation after the latter tried to persuade her to star in his song Pick Up the Phone, which she didn't want to be a part of. In 2018, the Slow Motion singer was arrested from his Los Angeles residence after being accused of domestic violence by a woman named Andrea Buera. She alleged that the singer choked, punched, and knocked her down.

Jahuara Jeffries also accused the singer of s*xually abusing her at a Miami club in 2018. Songz settled a $20 million lawsuit with her outside the court in 2021. The same year, he was again arrested for assaulting a police officer in Kansas City.

Songz's legal rep, Schuster, told TMZ that his latest incident, like his previous ones, is an attempt to shake him down.

Professionally, he last released his eighth studio album, Back Home, in 2020 and has been quiet ever since.

