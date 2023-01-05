“He’s funny and chill”: Single’s Inferno fans smitten over Netflix star Kim Se-jun 

Netflix's popular South Korean reality Tv dating show, Single’s Inferno season 2 kicked off the new year by releasing two new episodes for viewers to stream. With the series nearing its end, this week saw considerable drama in the show, as the contestants now have little time left to form their bonds.
Episode 7 and 8 of Single’s Inferno resumed right where it left off last week. Kim Se-jun and Lim Min-su had to make their decisions and reveal who they chose to take to paradise on a lavish date. Their decision ended up shocking not only the panelists, but the contestants and viewers as well.
Although everyone assumed Min-su would choose Yoong-jae, she ended up revealing that she wanted to go to paradise with Kim Jin-young. Meanwhile, everyone assumed that Se-jun would choose either Se-jeong or Lee Nadine. But he ended up choosing So-e to go on a date with him.
Witnessing Se-jun being very caring towards So-e and explaining why he chose her, fans were left smitten with the reality Tv star. Apart from that, viewers also found his behavior to be adorable, especially the way he gave up the challenge after being targeted by Jin-young.
"I kinda fell in love": Single’s Inferno season 2 fans fawn over Se-jun
Taking to Twitter, fans could not stop gushing over the Netflix star. Many also complimented his behaviour and characteristics, claiming that they wish he ends up with So-e.
A brief recap of what happened this week in Single’s Inferno season 2
When Se-jun chose So-e to take to paradise, the latter was shocked. She was curious to know why she was chosen. Se-jun, for his part, was very polite with her. He also held her hand during their helicopter ride to paradise.
After they arrived in paradise, So-e asked the Single’s Inferno season 2 star why he chose her. In response, Se-jun revealed he had two reasons.
He shared:
"First of all, originally at the beginning in the cafeteria, right away, I thought you were nice. You were cute and just very nice. After talking to you, I just thought, it would be fun to go with you."
He continued:
"Also, when we talked, you said you're all friends. You've become friends with them and they all treat you comfortably. At first, you were a bit sad about it, and well, you said these things. So I brought you because I wanted to show you that I don't feel that way."
Se-jun also asked So-e if she was interested in anyone else prior to his arrival in Inferno. So-e revealed that she was interested in someone before and even chose that same person twice but sadly he didn't choose her back. But that didn't affect Se-Jun's opinion of So-e. He told her,
"None of that matters to me. I was just curious."
Single’s Inferno seasons one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.