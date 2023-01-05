“He’s funny and chill”: Single’s Inferno fans smitten over Netflix star Kim Se-jun 

Netflix's popular South Korean reality Tv dating show, Single’s Inferno season 2 kicked off the new year by releasing two new episodes for viewers to stream. With the series nearing its end, this week saw considerable drama in the show, as the contestants now have little time left to form their bonds.

Episode 7 and 8 of Single’s Inferno resumed right where it left off last week. Kim Se-jun and Lim Min-su had to make their decisions and reveal who they chose to take to paradise on a lavish date. Their decision ended up shocking not only the panelists, but the contestants and viewers as well.

Although everyone assumed Min-su would choose Yoong-jae, she ended up revealing that she wanted to go to paradise with Kim Jin-young. Meanwhile, everyone assumed that Se-jun would choose either Se-jeong or Lee Nadine. But he ended up choosing So-e to go on a date with him.

Witnessing Se-jun being very caring towards So-e and explaining why he chose her, fans were left smitten with the reality Tv star. Apart from that, viewers also found his behavior to be adorable, especially the way he gave up the challenge after being targeted by Jin-young.

HAPPY 2023⁷ @NvrendingHope Ngl I kinda fell in love with Se-Jun these last episodes. He’s funny and chill #SinglesInferno2 Ngl I kinda fell in love with Se-Jun these last episodes. He’s funny and chill #SinglesInferno2

"I kinda fell in love": Single’s Inferno season 2 fans fawn over Se-jun

Taking to Twitter, fans could not stop gushing over the Netflix star. Many also complimented his behaviour and characteristics, claiming that they wish he ends up with So-e.

weirdo @aeelns

#SinglesInferno2 plssssss all I want is Se-jun with So-e cause he’s treating her as he should!!!! plssssss all I want is Se-jun with So-e cause he’s treating her as he should!!!!#SinglesInferno2

Sofia @euphoriaofbooks



In ep 7 when Se-jun chose So-e and they had the most perfect date ever IMO I loved when he held her hand in the helicopter and when they arrived in paradise everything seemed natural and honest. I am rooting for them #SinglesInferno2 Episodes 7 & 8 SpoilersIn ep 7 when Se-jun chose So-e and they had the most perfect date ever IMO I loved when he held her hand in the helicopter and when they arrived in paradise everything seemed natural and honest. I am rooting for them #SinglesInferno2 Episodes 7 & 8 SpoilersIn ep 7 when Se-jun chose So-e and they had the most perfect date ever IMO I loved when he held her hand in the helicopter and when they arrived in paradise everything seemed natural and honest. I am rooting for them

vanewpc @vanewpc Se-jun got me smitten he must be trouble irl #SinglesInferno2 Se-jun got me smitten he must be trouble irl #SinglesInferno2

jenny @jennyyvan #SinglesInferno2 Se-jun is such a cutie Se-jun is such a cutie 😭 #SinglesInferno2

JOSIANE @josianexnm #SinglesInferno2 se-jun holding so-e hand and give her his jacket >>> se-jun holding so-e hand and give her his jacket >>> 😍😍😍 #SinglesInferno2

Soledad @HunsRNotGudPpl Se-jun really is Jinteak's friend, he's hilarious. From sleeping while the others were fighting over Seul-ki to giving up during the wrestling match, He was a mood in every single frame. Love him so much! #SinglesInferno2 Se-jun really is Jinteak's friend, he's hilarious. From sleeping while the others were fighting over Seul-ki to giving up during the wrestling match, He was a mood in every single frame. Love him so much! #SinglesInferno2

A brief recap of what happened this week in Single’s Inferno season 2

When Se-jun chose So-e to take to paradise, the latter was shocked. She was curious to know why she was chosen. Se-jun, for his part, was very polite with her. He also held her hand during their helicopter ride to paradise.

After they arrived in paradise, So-e asked the Single’s Inferno season 2 star why he chose her. In response, Se-jun revealed he had two reasons.

He shared:

"First of all, originally at the beginning in the cafeteria, right away, I thought you were nice. You were cute and just very nice. After talking to you, I just thought, it would be fun to go with you."

He continued:

"Also, when we talked, you said you're all friends. You've become friends with them and they all treat you comfortably. At first, you were a bit sad about it, and well, you said these things. So I brought you because I wanted to show you that I don't feel that way."

Se-jun also asked So-e if she was interested in anyone else prior to his arrival in Inferno. So-e revealed that she was interested in someone before and even chose that same person twice but sadly he didn't choose her back. But that didn't affect Se-Jun's opinion of So-e. He told her,

"None of that matters to me. I was just curious."

Single’s Inferno seasons one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

