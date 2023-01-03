Why did Se-jun pick So-e to go to paradise in Single’s Inferno?

After a week-long wait, Netflix's Single’s Inferno season 2 finally released two brand new episodes on Tuesday night. Kicking off right where they left off last week, the popular reality TV dating series revealed who the two newcomers, Se-jun and Lim Min-su, picked to go to paradise.

Episodes 7 and 8 of Single’s Inferno showcased the drama that was starting to erupt in Inferno. But prior to all the drama, the famed South Korean dating series revealed the two contestants that Se-jun and Lim Min-su picked. It's safe to say that even the panelists and other contestants were shocked by both their choices.

Prior to making their decision, each of them had time to spend and get to know the other contestants on the stranded island. After talking to the girls, Se-jun was impressed with both Se-jeong and Lee Nadine. But the one contestant he felt was on his mind the most was So-e. He chose to go to paradise with her.

Meanwhile, although Min-su was attracted to Yoong-jae from the time she entered paradise, after having a conversation with Kim Jin-young, he chose to go to paradise with her in Single's Inferno season 2.

Kim Se-jun had two reasons for choosing So-e to accompany him to Paradise.

So-e was shocked that Kim Se-jun chose her to go to paradise in Single’s Inferno season 2

Prior to Se-jun's decision, the ladies were predicting who he would choose. Almost everyone predicted that it would be Se-jeong or Lee Nadine because he found them impactful.

But when Se-jun revealed that it was So-e, she was shocked. Others were happy that things were finally turning around for the contestant, and so was she.

After arriving in paradise, Se-jun revealed that he had two reasons why he chose So-e to go with him to paradise. The Single’s Inferno contestant shared,

"First of all, I originally at the beginning in the cafeteria, right away, I thought you were nice. You were cute and just very nice. After talking to you, I just thought, it would be fun to go with you."

He continued,

"Also, when we talked, you said you're all friends. You've become friends with them and they all treat you comfortably. At first, you were a bit sad about it, and we'll, you said these things. So I brought you because I wanted to show you that I don't feel that way."

Se-jun asked So-e if she was interested in anyone else before he could arrive on the island. So-e told him that she was indeed interested in someone, and chose the same person twice. But they didn't choose her. But that didn't affect Se-jun's opinion of her.

"None of that matters to me. I was just curious."

So-e had previously spoken to and opened up about her feelings for Yoong-jae twice. But he turned her down. At the end of episode 6, So-e spoke to him and said that although her feelings for him were strong, she understood that Yoong-jae was interested in someone else.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes