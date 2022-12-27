Did So-e move on from Yoong-jae in Single’s Inferno? Details explored 

Single’s Inferno season 2 recently released episodes five and six on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 3 am ET on Netflix. The famed reality TV show originated in South Korea and introduced viewers to 12 young singletons who have arrived on a deserted island looking for their perfect partner.

In every episode, the contestants have to compete in different challenges and the winner will get to have a fancy date with a partner of their choice. If the couple bonds well and chooses each other, they also get to go on a luxurious date to paradise for a day where they can bond more and get to know each other on a personal level.

But all this comes at a cost. The singletons on Single's Inferno aren't allowed to reveal any personal information while they are in inferno. The only information they can tell the others is their name. When it comes to other personal details like their job and age and other things, they can reveal it to their date when they go to paradise. To win the hearts of their partners, the contestants can only use their charm and performance.

Single’s Inferno releases two new episodes every week. In the previous episode, viewers witnessed So-e open up about her feelings for Yoong-jae twice, but got stood up and wasn't chosen to go to paradise with him both times. So much so, she decided to give it one last try and spoke to him again. This time, Yoong-jae told So-e that he would think about it and let her know his decision.

In episodes 5 and 6, the popular reality TV series revealed what Yoong-jae's decision was and if So-e was finally able to move on from him by keeping her feelings aside.

"Let's get along well" - So-e decides to move on from Yoong-jae and remain friends in Single’s Inferno

While So-e waited for a response from Yoong-jae, he decided to clear the air with Choi Seo-eun and see where his relationship with her stood. When the contestants were given a free day to go on dates, he immediately asked Choi Seo-eun and took her out. This left So-e upset but she patiently awaited for him to return.

During their conversation, Yoong-jae opened up to Seo-eun and he told her how he felt. Luckily for him, she felt the same connection between them. So-e, who witnessed this, was heartbroken but decided that it was time she moved on from him.

Towards the end of episode 6, So-e called Yoong Jae to have a private conversation with him during which she revealed that although she knew that her feelings for him were strong, she was aware that he had similar strong feelings for someone else.

Continuing, she added:

"Time will solve everything anyway. This right now is such a big deal to me. But as time passes by, it won't be. And if we end things like this, maybe you and I might be able to get along better. And of course I said I'm interested in you. I'm curious about you, but those things can also apply to being just good friends or maybe colleagues... "

Yoong Jae agreed in unison with the Single’s Inferno star and said:

"Let's get along well."

Although it was a disheartening moment for So-e, the Single’s Inferno star was glad she ended things in a good way.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

