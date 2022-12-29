Who is Kim Se-jun? Meet the new contestant from Single’s Inferno season 2

Single’s Inferno season 2 recently premiered episodes 5 and 6 on Netflix.

The popular South Korean reality TV series introduced viewers to a bunch of young and hot contestants who arrived on a stranded island called Inferno to find their perfect match.

The show revolves around these singletons and as they try to charm their way into the hearts of their partners using only their charm and personality. Contestants aren't allowed to reveal any personal information, like their jobs, and any other details, except their names to the others.

The only time they are allowed to do so is if they go to paradise with their matched partner. The Single’s Inferno season 2 stars also get a chance to take a partner of their choice on a fancy date, but for that, they have to compete in tough challenges against others and emerge victorious.

This week, two new contestants arrived on the island and joined the remaining contestants on the dating show.

Among the two contestants who arrived in Inferno this week was Kim Se-jun. His arrival got both the guys and girls curious about him. Turns out, Se-jun works for a familiar face from Single’s Inferno season one.

If you're curious to know more about the newcomer in Single’s Inferno, keep reading.

Kim Se-jun from Single’s Inferno season 2 is a tailor at season 1's Jin-taek custom tailor shop

Kim Se-jun's entry into Inferno has stirred up more drama on the island and viewers are excited to find out who he will form a connection with. He walked down to the campfire, where the other contestants sat, in a black suit, looking chic and cool.

During his introduction, Kim Se-jun revealed that his kindness was what attracted the women. The Netflix star, who loves to play tennis, works as a tailor for Ascottage, a custom tailor shop that is owned by Jin-Taek who appeared in season one of Single’s Inferno.

Se-jun also often posts about his work on his social media page. He currently has over 10k followers on his Instagram profile. He is also a model.

During his introduction on the show, Se-jun said:

"The kind of woman I would like to meet is someone who is very nice and bubbly. I tend to open up a lot quicker to people like that. And I know I was out here midway but we'll, if there's a woman I like, I'll overwhelm her with my charms regardless of the circumstances."

So far, Se-jun seems to be connecting with So-e who was talking to him and making him feel comfortable among the other singletons. However, towards the end of episode 6, other contestants were informed that only Se-jun and the other new arrival will get to go to paradise with a person of their choice.

Since who Se-jun chooses to go with to paradise is yet to be revealed, viewers will have to wait till next week when the series returns with episode 7 & 8 to see who he picks.

Single’s Inferno season one and two are available to stream only on Netflix.

