'He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro': Drake responds to Rick Ross' claim that he got a nose job

On April 14, Drake took to his Instagram story and shared a screenshot of a chat with his mother, Sandi Graham. His story appears in response to Rick Ross's track Champagne Moments, which he released on April 12. In the song's outro, the rhymer revealed an unsubstantiated rumor that Drake got a nose job. In the chat, Drake's mother asked him about the 'nose job',

'Aubs- the internet is saying you got a nose job?? You looked the same to me in the kitchen today,' Drizzy’s mom begins her message. 'I can’t believe you would get one without me … cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this too?'

The singer shared his response with his Instagram audience and shot down the rumor with laughing emojis,

'I would have got us a 2 for 1 deal ma if I went,' he added. 'It's coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with. He's gone loopy off the Mounjaro. He hasn't eaten in days and it has turned him angry and racist. He's performing at proms for money, it's bad! Don't worry we'll handle it.'

Drake's story comes amidst the rap beefs in the hip-hop industry. The One Dance singer went on to tag Ross in his story and wrote,

“You’re one nosey goof.”

Rick Ross's latest includes the rumor that the Canadian singer got a nose job because he didn't want to have the same nose as his dad. Ross also added that he unfollowed the rapper on Instagram after he allegedly sent a cease-and-desist letter to French Montana. Viewers found the diss track hilarious and noted that the beefs are entertaining irrespective of the singer they supported.

In his defense, Drake shot down the rumor and called out Ross's health and the side effects he may be experiencing. Mounjara is an anti-diabetic medication and weight-loss drug. He also called out Ross as racist since he is also called a 'white boy' throughout his track.

Ross's diss track comes after a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar

As more singers seem to become part of the rap beef, it seems that Ross's diss track came after Drake's diss track, Push Ups leaked online on April 13, and fans wondered if the song was real or generated by Artificial Intelligence.

Fans speculate that the track attacks Kendrick Lamar from every angle and also comments on his physique. While it is still unclear whether the track is real, it fueled the release of Champagne Moments.

While Drake dismissed the rumors of a nose job, this may not be the end of the beef between him and Ross. As the beefs get heated, viewers and other singers appear to be taking sides. While these continue to be limited to the studios, singers appeared to be taking to social media to garner more support. As the rap battles continue, fans continue to be entertained by the diss tracks.

