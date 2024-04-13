"EVERY RAP BEEF I'VE SEEN PEOPLE DIE": Boosie Badazz weighs in on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole and other feuds in music industry

On April 12, 2024, Boosie Badazz called out fans about ongoing rap feuds between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J.Cole, and others in a series of posts on X/Twitter. Boosie offered a sobering perspective on the impact of brewing rap beefs.

Boosie urged his fans to consider that these beefs often end in court trials and arrests, apart from fatal consequences. The Louisiana-born rapper emphasized his first-hand experiences and stated:

"I'M FROM LOUISIANA EVERY RAP BEEF IVE SEEN PEOPLE DIE!"

Boosie's posts come amid tensions in the hip-hop world, as some fans responded by saying that some of the current beefs, such as between Drake and Kendrick Lamer, are not the ones that will lead to violence.

The American rapper warned his fans against assuming that certain artists are immune to violence. He continued to stick to his stance and urged fans to notice the differences between healthy competition and rap beef.

Boosie Badazz shares views on Drake, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, and other feuds in the music industry

Boosie Badazz emphasized that while fans view these as part of hip-hop culture, he has seen them otherwise. The rapper's comments appear following the release of Future and Metro Boomin's latest joint album, We Still Don't Trust You on April 12.

The album includes Kendrick Lamar's diss towards Drake and J. Cole in the song Like That, which further prompted shots from other rap artists, like A$AP Rocky, The Weekend, and The Future. Although Cole was seen as an ally of Drake and was the first to respond to Lamar's diss track in his song 7 Minute Drill, he later apologized to the HUMBLE singer and was even featured in one of the tracks from Metro Boomin, and Future's album.

Badazz commented on the ongoing beefs between the artists stating:

"EVERYBODY GASSING UP RAP BEEF SMH. ALL EXCITED, SAYING THIS HIP-HOP! WELL, EVERYONE IN THE CREW NOT GO SEE IT THAT WAY. N WHEN IT POP 'IT REALLY GOES DOWN," he tweeted.

The rapper continued and tweeted:

"SO WHEN SOMEONE FROM ONE OF THESE CREWS DIE, DON'T SAY THEY STUPID SMH. GO SUPPORT THEM IN COURT LIKE Y'ALL SUPPORTED THE RAP BEEF. I'VE SEEN PEOPLE DIE. Y'ALL HAPPY ABOUT WHO GON' WIN OR LOSE BUT A MAMA GON' LOSE HER SON N AIN'T NONE OF Y'ALL GOING TO THE FUNERAL, SMH."

After receiving a series of DMs, Boosie took to another post and pointed out the evolution of raps from how they used to be in the 1980s and 1990s. Unlike past rap battles, when they were considered a "sport," today's rap beefs has taken on a more serious form.

Boosie Badazz noted that current artists may not tolerate "disrespect" and that it can further escalate animosity and even violence.

Boosie shoots down comments by noting 'THE TRUTH HURTS'

As many responders on Boosie's posts continue to dismiss his speculations, he reiterates his stance by stating:

"THE TRUTH HURTS."

Many fans argue that these fights are unlikely to leave the studio, but Boosie feels otherwise. According to him, one should not judge a book by its cover, and he continued to emphasize the negative consequences of rap beefs.

Only time will tell, if Boosie Badazz is the voice of reason or if these beefs are just words exchanged on tracks.

Boosie Badazz's messages come amid the glorification of potential violence in rap and hip-hop culture. He continues to highlight the importance of recognizing the seriousness of the situation before it goes beyond dissing on the tracks!