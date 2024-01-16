Boosie Badazz challenges Taylor Swift to ‘Swag Surf’ showdown at Hawks-Spurs game

Boosie Badazz was easily the best Atlanta Hawks fan in the State Farm Arena on Monday. The American rapper was vibing throughout the game as the Hawks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 109-99 at home to register their 16th win of the season.

Torence Ivy Hatch Jr., known by his stage name Boosie Badazz, was in the building to hype up his Hawks. The “Ungrateful” singer was seen dancing to “Swag Surfin',” a 2009 song by Fast Life Yungstaz that was being played in the arena. He got the vibe in the building so high that the Hawks mascot, “Harry the Hawk,” and fans started syncing their steps with the rapper.

Badazz’s moves were a challenge to the famous American singer Taylor Swift, who was also seen dancing to the song in Saturday's AFC wild-card playoffs game between the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs. Swift was at the Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

In a video posted on TikTok, Badazz Boosie challenged Taylor Swift to a battle:

"Taylor Swift, I challenge you to a swag n surf ... at a football game. Set it up! I'm the swag n surf champion!"

Badazz wore blue plants and a purple jacket with “Miracle Academy” written on the back over a high-neck t-shirt. He had paired it with a $1709 Louis Vuitton Trainer sneaker. The famous rapper also put a post of him doing the “Swag Surf” and captioned it:

"We had a time tonight!! !! !!”

Seems like Badazz’s cheering the Hawks worked as they registered a convincing win against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Boosie Badazz encourages Hawks to make the playoffs this season

Boosie Badazz's excitement continued even after the game as the Hawks defeated Wembanyama and the Spurs 109-99. After the matchup, the delighted rapper took to Instagram to congratulate the Hawks for the win.

Atlanta led by 35 points at the end of the second quarter. The San Antonio Spurs made a strong push in the last two quarters but could not overcome the massive deficit. Trae Young scored a game-high 36 points in 38 minutes while dropping 13 assists.

Excited, Badazz called himself the sixth man of the Hawks squad. While congratulating the team for the win, he said he was part of the team, and their opponents also had to face him when they visited the Hawks in the State Farm Arena. Badazz also added that he made the Spurs miss free throws.

Although the Hawks are currently out of the Play-In Tournament, Badazz hasn’t lost the hope for them to make it to the playoffs. He captioned his Instagram post:

“Great win Hawks lets go on a streak n make the playoffs ‼️”

As hopeful as Badazz can be a Hawks fan, they certainly do not look in a great position this season. Trae Young and his team have struggled to find their rhythm this season. They have lost six of their last 10 games and have a poor 16-23 record in the season.

The Hawks are among the worst teams in the league in defense. They are ranked 27th in the league in defensive rating. Their offense isn’t as bad, as they are ranked ninth in the league in offensive rating.

However, the imbalance on both ends of the floor has been a big part of their failure this season. If the Hawks make the playoffs, their chance of going beyond the first round is very thin.

