Victor Wembanyama shoots down rumors of being iced out

Despite being able to draft consensus number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs have struggled to get wins this season. They are sitting at the bottom of their conference and are the only team that has yet to hit double-digit wins in the West (7-30).

Young teams like the Spurs usually struggle as they try to figure things out together. However, fans have pointed out one factor as a major proponent of the team's struggles: the lack of touches that the 7-foot-4 Frenchman gets.

Many people have noticed that even when Wembanyama is in an advantageous position when cutting toward the rim or posting a smaller man up, his teammates often fail to pass him the ball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, the 20-year-old rookie talked about the social media rumors of the criticisms received by the team for not getting the ball to him.

"Of course I've heard of it but it's never even been close to reality," Wembanyama said (h/t CBS Sports). "I was told that some of my former coaches said that even on these teams, sometimes my teammates have trouble adapting to play with me or I have trouble adapting to play."

Wembanyama added, referring to his unique playing style.

"It's nothing to worry about. I'm not a conventional player. I need time to figure out how I want to play and how I need to play for the team and I guess everyone needs time to figure out also how to play with me. I'm a new piece in the team. There's nobody in that team that doesn't want to pass me the ball and there's nobody I don't want to pass the ball to."

Expand Tweet

This response is something that fans have been waiting for, as there have been plenty of rumors that the Spurs' chemistry isn't so good because Wembanyama's teammates do not like to pass the ball to him.

For reference, here are some comments and a few TikTok clips discussing the lack of passes being thrown Wembanyama's way.

A few fans' reactions on Victor Wembanyama's teammates not passing him the ball

Also read: "Pass the f***in ball": Spurs fans fuming at team after they froze out Victor Wembanyama in final 3 mins vs. Mavs

The San Antonio Spurs are playing team-oriented basketball with Victor Wembanyama as their main weapon

Despite Victor Wembanyama not always being the target of his teammates' passes, the stats show that the San Antonio Spurs are one of the league's leaders in sharing the ball.

They are fourth in overall assists per game, with the team combining for an average of 29.1. In advanced stats, they are number one in assist percentage with 69.4%. It is a reflection of the percentage of possessions that a player assists on a teammate's basket.

When it comes to individual numbers, Victor Wembanyama is leading the Spurs in field goal attempts per game with 15.8. Trailing him is Devin Vassell with 14.4 attempts per game. Wembanyama is also their top scorer, averaging 19.4 points in 33 appearances this season.