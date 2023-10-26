"Pass the f***in ball": Spurs fans fuming at team after they froze out Victor Wembanyama in final 3 mins vs. Mavs

Victor Wembanyama barely saw the ball in the clutch. His San Antonio Spurs teammates began chasing the game, leading to some selfish play. Wembanyama had been impressive in his debut contest. As such, Spurs fans were disappointed with how the final minutes of their season opener unfolded.

Wembanyama had 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in his NBA debut, shooting 6-9 from the field. One disgruntled fan pinpointed Jeremey Sochan as a primary ball hog as the final buzzer drew near, and the Spurs were chasing the game:

"This n**** acting like he's the generational #1 overall pick. Pass the f****** ball," Roddystr posted on X, formerly Twitter.

As a rookie, Wembanyama will need to earn the trust of his more senior teammates in the clutch. However, as the team's most talented player, the action should run through him whenever the game is on the line. Wembanyama needs to deal with the pressure that comes in those close situations if his decision-making and processing speed will improve.

Opening night is always full of mistakes. Teams are still getting used to new systems and ideas. New players are figuring out how to gel with each other. Gregg Popovich must ensure Wembanyama is featured more prominently in the final few minutes moving forward.

Victor Wembanyama's shot-blocking ability was on display

Victor Wembanyama is more than an offensive unicorn. His 7-foot-4 frame and 8-foot wingspan make him an incredibly tough defender to deal with. Excellent foot speed, and mobility ensure that he can rotate to contest shots from anywhere on the court, allowing him to use his unique size to close space and swat away jumpers with ease.

It will take a while for opposing offenses to figure out ways to limit Wembanyama's shot-blocking ability. The rookie big man should expect to be fighting through screens as shooters pull up, as teams look to give him the NFL treatment by putting screeners in his way (like blockers in football) to limit his ability to close space.

After a handful of preseason games and one regular-season contest, it's clear that Wembanyama could become the most dangerous two-way player in the NBA. His teammates will need to trust him more, and he will take time to fully adapt to the different play styles. Early signs are encouraging, though.

NBA fans are on board with the Wembanyama hype. Every passing game is proving the hype to be justified. If he can stay healthy, the Spurs rookie could put the league on notice a lot quicker than many expected.