"Don't need to say anything to him": Gregg Popovich had utmost confidence in Victor Wembanyama before he picked up 5th foul

San Antonio Spurs 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama got off to a slow start in his NBA debut against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The 7-foot-4 French phenom racked up four fouls in his first 15 minutes before heading to the bench. However, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich still had the utmost confidence in the 19-year-old.

During an in-game sideline interview, Popovich was asked what advice he had for Wembanyama, as he got set to play his first-ever NBA crunch time minutes. The legendary coach then said that no advice was necessary, as the No. 1 pick knew what was expected of him:

“I don't need to say anything to him. I think he knows.”

After subbing back in, Wembanyama proceeded to pick up his fifth foul. However, the 19-year-old then finally got it going and made a series of clutch fourth-quarter plays for the Spurs.

Wembanyama finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, one block and three 3-pointers on 66.7% shooting. However, it wasn’t enough, as the Spurs fell 126-119.

Victor Wembanyama was nervous ahead of his NBA debut

While Victor Wembanyama underwhelmed some in his NBA debut, it may have had to do with his nerves. Ahead of the game, the rookie big man spoke about how he often feels butterflies in his stomach before big matchups:

“Some butterflies in my stomach, like I have before every match, depending on what's at stake. But it's not like I'm shaking either — just a little stomachache.”

The 19-year-old added that he expected the preseason to help him get ready for his first regular-season game. However, his preseason experience didn’t help ease his nerves as much as he expected:

“I thought a month ago that some preseason games would prepare me for this moment, but it's totally different.”

The No. 1 pick then added that nobody has seen him play up to his full potential yet:

"I know nobody has seen my best so far.”

So, with his first game now under his belt, perhaps Wembanyama will be able to shake off his nerves and thrive in his second game.

The Spurs (0-1) will next take on the Houston Rockets (0-1) at home on Friday.

