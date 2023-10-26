"Victor probably sold the whole world tonight": Victor Wembanyama's foul trouble in NBA debut has fans fuming

Victor Wembanyama’s debut for the San Antonio Spurs against the Dallas Mavericks is one of the most highly-anticipated games in NBA history. The young phenom is dubbed by many as a generational talent. In Wembanyama’s preseason games, he has shown that he is more than capable of living up to the hype. Fans couldn’t wait for his matchup against the Luka Doncic-led Mavericks.

Instead of a great game, “Wemby” has been saddled with foul trouble. He hardly played in the second and third quarters to avoid disqualification. Entering the fourth quarter, he committed his fifth infraction just 26 seconds into the final period.

Fans who couldn’t hold back their disappointment and frustration quickly reacted on X, formerly Twitter:

“Victor probably sold the whole world tonight”

Calling Wembanyama a bust in just his first game is downright wrong and unfair. Some are already comparing him to Sam Bowie and Greg Oden, which is just a little too much at this stage in his career.

Bowie was infamously drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 1984 over a certain player by the name of Michael Jordan. The player who was picked between “Air Jordan” and Hakeem Olajuwon just couldn’t live up to the hype and expectations.

The same thing happened to Greg Oden who was picked No. 1 in 2007, again by the Blazers, over Texas Tech star Kevin Durant. “KD” went on to star for the Seattle Supersonics/OKC Thunder. Durant became an MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP. Injuries robbed Oden of what might have been a great career.

Victor Wembanyama isn’t injured and if he stays that way, the sky is still the limit for him. The glimpses the No.1 pick of this year’s draft showed in the preseason weren’t just accomplished out of luck. He still has at least the next game to show what he can do.

Victor Wembanyama could still help the San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama has been nursing foul trouble for much of the game. He has played only 20 minutes with 4:10 left in the game. Despite his situation, the San Antonio Spurs are sticking with the Dallas Mavericks.

Behind Devin Vassell, Zach Collins, Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan, the Spurs just tied the Mavericks at 115.

Victor Wembanyama may have struggled but he could still help the Spurs to an exciting win over the Dallas Mavericks.