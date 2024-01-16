Shelby Miller praises spouse Trae Young on MLK Day as Hawks slay Victor Wembanyama's Spurs

Trae Young showcased his talent as he led the Atlanta Hawks to victory against Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The game started with a dominant performance from the Hawks, with Young becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 points.

The Hawks got a commanding lead in the first half, with a combined supportive performance from Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Jalen Johnson, Saddiq Bey, and Clint Capela. However, Trae Young's wife Shelby Miller took to her Instagram to post her husband wearing the MLK slogan t-shirt on the game night.

Quoting to her Instagram story, Shelby wrote:

"Proud of my baby! Such a special day"

The NBA has a long-standing tradition of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a series of games and special events. This year, 11 games are scheduled for the day, with three teams honoring Dr. King in specific ways. The Grizzlies, for instance, are using their game against the Warriors as an opportunity to honor athletes who have made significant contributions to civil and human rights.

This year's honorees include Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome, Basketball Hall of Famer Alex English, former WNBA player Renee Montgomery, and former NFL player Calvin Hill. The Hawks are continuing their MLK Day tradition of welcoming a gospel choir to State Farm Arena. The choir will sing the name of each player during pregame introductions, adding a unique touch to the event.

Additionally, Rapper Killer Mike is also set to perform at halftime, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The Wizards, on the other hand, will recognize students from their Mentoring Month program during halftime of their game. In addition to these team-specific celebrations, the NBA will be airing a special promotion titled 'It's Time' across game broadcasts, ensuring that the spirit of the day permeates every aspect of the games.

Trae Young got a historic milestone to his name

In a thrilling game against the San Antonio Spurs, Hawks point guard Trae Young achieved a significant milestone. Trae Young became the 10th-youngest player in NBA history to score 10,000 career points, making him the youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, 3500 assists, and 1000 made threes.

He showcased his skills by scoring 36 points and delivering 13 assists, contributing to the Hawks' 35-point lead at halftime. Young's performance places him as a contender for an Eastern Conference All-Star position. He is currently ranking second in the NBA in assists, just behind Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton. The game was not without its challenges.

Despite a strong start, with Atlanta shooting 51.9% from the field and 42.9% from three in the first half, the Hawks' offense struggled in the third quarter. San Antonio outscored the Hawks 33-18, with the Hawks' offense going cold and struggling to score easy points in the paint like they did in the first half.

Victor Wembanyama, who had not scored a point in the first half, led the charge for San Antonio in the third quarter, demonstrating why he is considered a once-in-a-generation talent.

Despite the challenges, Atlanta managed to regain their footing and secure a victory. The lead was reduced to as little as six points, but Atlanta's offense hit their free throws and made enough stops to avoid a loss.

Although the second-half numbers were disappointing, with Atlanta shooting 30.8% from the field and 23.5% from three, the game ended on a high note for Trae Young. His historic achievement of reaching 10,000 career points, coupled with the Hawks' victory, made it a memorable night.

