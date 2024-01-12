Lakers trade rumors: LA could swap Austin Reaves for $120 million Hawks' star guard

The LA Lakers have been included in numerous trade rumors with the February trade deadline being a couple of days away. Lakers Daily's Mike Battaglino reported that the team could acquire Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray if their trade package includes Austin Reaves. However, the Lakers might ask for more assets from the Hawks in addition to Murray.

Last July 2023, it was reported that Dejounte Murray signed a huge four-year contract extension, amounting to $120 million, with the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves agreed to a four-year $56 million max contract to remain with LA after a stellar sophomore season.

It is an interesting trade rumor scenario for both ball clubs as the two guards are having excellent seasons with their teams. However, the Hawks and the Lakers could benefit from moving a few pieces to beef up or shake up their roster.

As of now, they are both struggling in their conferences compared to other elite NBA teams, despite having excellent players on their rosters.

What could Dejounte Murray bring to the LA Lakers?

In the scenario that the LA Lakers do acquire Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks, the team will certainly gain a boost as they will have a point guard who does numerous things at the box score.

This season, Murray is averaging 21.1 points (46.6% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range), 5.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Hawks guard has come a long way from his time playing for the San Antonio Spurs.

His confidence in his offensive game translates well on the court as he has established himself as a reliable shotmaker. Outside of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Austin Reaves, the Lakers could use another scoring option on the team to put pressure on opposing defenses.

Not only is Murray comfortable running the offense at the point guard spot but he also has defensive capabilities on the court. This bodes well for the starting lineup as they will have an actual guard who can take the load off of LeBron James' decision-making responsibilities.

Be that as it may, there's no denying that Reaves is still a quality asset for the team. He has also improved from his second-year production as he is putting up 15.1 points (47.8% shooting, including 33.7% from 3-point range), 5.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

However, Murray can be considered an upgrade from him, considering the two-way ability that he provides. Opposing teams will have to defend the team differently as James and Davis are no longer the scoring threats on the floor, given the Hawks guard's capability to put the ball in the hoop whenever he wants.

As of now, it is yet to be seen if the LA can pull off a trade scenario such as this one.