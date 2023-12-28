“It’d come back to haunt you” - Ja Morant's explosive NBA comeback had rapper Boosie Badazz issuing hilarious warning

Fans usually mess around with players like Ja Morant during the game to get in their heads. This usually happens when teams visit other cities and the crowd loves to get involved with the game. Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz had to learn it the hard way when the Memphis Grizzlies visited the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Grizzlies played the Pelicans for the third time this season on Tuesday, winning their second-straight game against them. It all went down to the wire as Morant's late-game heroics gave the team the win. The final sequence that put the nail in the coffin was when Marcus Smart threw an alley-oop for the All-Star guard.

It wasn't just Morant who led the team, as his backcourt mate, Desmond Bane, also had a great game. The two players finished with 27 and 31, respectively. After the game, Boosie shared his thoughts about the two best players for Memphis.

"I just learned something," Boosie said (via NBACentral's X handle). "Don’t talk s**t to Ja Morant and Desmond Bane. It’d come back to haunt you."

While there isn't any footage of him talking trash to the star duo, the tone of his voice is enough proof that he failed to get into their heads. The Pelicans still have a chance to even the season series on Feb. 12. However, that could be difficult as they will be the visiting team and the Grizzlies have built up quite the momentum.

Former NBA player wants fans to leave Ja Morant alone

Ja Morant's theatrics after the game caught major attention from the fans. They criticized his choice of celebration, as it resembled guns. When he pulled off the moves, most fans were unaware that it was a New Orleans dance and he wanted to show it off after making the clutch dunk.

Even former NBA stars weren't happy with his gesture and wanted the young guard to concentrate on playing. Fortunately, former player John Salley backed Morant up and wants the critics to leave him alone to do his thing.

"He's not saying, 'Forget ya'll -- I got my gun!'" Salley said (via Marca). "He probably didn't even realize it. It's nothing meaning anything. I don't think he's trying to mock anybody. I don't think he's trying to be mean about it. Leave Ja Morant alone ... Leave him alone."

Following the game, Morant posted on X (formerly Twitter), showing the reference he used for the celebration.

It looks like Morant will be showing off his dance moves depending on which city he plays in. Fans will have to dig deep into the dances he does next time before calling him out.

