Baron Davis on edge for Drake's comeback diss as Kendrick Lamar-J Cole beef revamps hip-hop culture

The rap beef between Drake, J Cole and Kendrick Lamar has captured the attention of NBA fans and players alike. At the end of March, when Drake seemingly reacted to Lamar's diss on Instagram, Kevin Durant threw his support behind the pop star. Former NBA player Baron Davis has weighed in with his thoughts on the ongoing beef between the two sides.

In the past, all three rappers have been staples of NBA games, attending games with courtside seats. In the case of Drake, of course, the Toronto native has even held the position of ambassador for the franchise since 2013.

Because of that and his status as a pop superstar, Drake's response has been long-awaited by the NBA community. J Cole's latest release included a response that further fueled the beef and fan's desire for a response from the former Degrassi star.

During an interview with TMZ at the airport, Baron Davis, who has dipped his toe into the rap game himself, reacted to the feud. The way he sees things, the beef is good for rap, and he can't wait to hear Drizzy's response.

"He should go, he should go up again. I mean Cole said what he had to say which is cool. I think it's good for hip hop you know what I mean? Cole got off you know obviously Kendrick set it off. So I think K Dot come in with some - I mean and we got to wait to see what Drake gone say."

This isn't the first time Kendrick Lamar has dissed Drake; looking at previous beef after Baron Davis' comments

The ongoing beef between Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J Cole is sweeping the NBA community and generating tons of buzz. Despite that, many would be surprised to know that in 2013, Lamar took shots at Drizzy in a moment that flew under the radar.

At the time, when Lamar was an emerging young rapper beginning to take the world by storm, he participated in the 2013 BET Hip Hop Cypher. Lamar and the other Top Dawg Ent. rappers put on a strong performance during their cypher.

During his verse, Kendrick Lamar took aim at Drake, who was still considered by many to be an actor turned pop star attempting to break into hip hop.

“Nothing’s been the same since they dropped ‘Control.' And tucked a sensitive rapper back in his pajama clothes/ Ha ha joke’s on you, high-five… I’m bulletproof/ Your shit never penetrates/ Pin the tail on the donkey, boy you been a fake.”

At the time, Drake didn't respond to the diss. However, from the sounds of things, it's clear that Kendrick Lamar's feelings about the Canadian rapper haven't changed.