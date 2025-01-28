"He's so memeable"— Internet reacts as video showing Elon Musk's uncanny resemblance with a Sims character goes viral

Recently, Elon Musk became the subject of amusement for internet users due to his red carpet behavior at the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on April 13, 2024. In a resurfaced video shared by @DropPopNet on X, the account posted a side-by-side comparison: on the left, Elon Musk posing for the camera, and on the right, a Sim character dressed like the tech tycoon.

For the unversed, The Sims is a popular game. In the video, Musk laughs with people off-camera while posing for cameras in increasingly erratic gestures, such as shrugging, striking a posture, and then switching to a more neutral standing position in between.

The video, originally uploaded on January 26, garnered 32.2 million views. Netizens took to the comment section to share their thoughts. One user on X joked:

“He's so memeable.”

Others shared similar sentiments. One commenter remarked that he definitely looked like a Sims character, while another noted that, as a Sims character, he seemed “more human and likeable.”

“He literally is a Sim,” said one user.

“Imagine if he played The Sims 4 before attending that event,” echoed another user.

“Why does the Sims character seem more human and likeable,” wrote another X user.

Meanwhile, others added humorous takes.

“His kids accidentally spammed emotes on his clone controller,” joked another one.

“Is this what autism looks like?” another one asked sarcastically.

“I could see him doing that intentionally,” wrote another one.

Elon Musk is now in Trump's Department of Government Efficiency

On April 13, 2024, Elon Musk attended the 10th annual Breakthrough Prize celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The event honors distinguished achievements in mathematics and science.

Hollywood's elite, alongside tech sector leaders and business moguls, gathered to honor scientific accomplishments and the groundbreaking work of field experts. The star-studded event featured live performances by Adam Levine, David Foster, and Charlie Puth and was hosted by James Corden.

Before entering the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Bradley Cooper, Jessica Chastain, Alicia Keys, Robert Downey Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Glen Close, Olivia Wilde, and Elon Musk walked the red carpet.

However, viewers were surprised by the Tesla CEO's "Sim"-like appearance, which drew comparisons to the popular video game. Musk initially seemed to channel a reportedly "evil" Sims persona, feigning anger by raising his arms. His demeanor then shifted, and he smiled casually at the cameras.

This wasn’t the first time Musk has been the subject of public discussion. Since he participated in Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, he has remained one of the most talked-about celebs.

At Trump's inauguration in Washington, the 53-year-old, who currently serves as Trump's new Department of Government Efficiency, was one of the speakers. He also released an executive order outlining the department's objectives, which included modernizing the government's information technology systems.

Additionally, in an editorial published in the Wall Street Journal in November 2024, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy stated their goal of reducing $500 billion in federal expenses annually by targeting "expenditures that are unauthorized by Congress or being used in ways that Congress never intended."

As reported by News 18 on January 28, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who leads the Trump administration 2.0's Department of Government Efficiency, will not be establishing an office at the White House.

As of now, Elon Musk hasn’t said anything about the viral videos surrounding his red carpet appearance.

