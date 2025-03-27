"He’s so real for that"— Internet reacts to Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. clapping back at "nepo baby" comment

Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., recently replied to a netizen's comment labeling him a nepotism baby. On March 26, 2025, in a post on X, a social media user by the name of Jack Smiff called the rapper's son a "Nepo baby." However, instead of being insulted, Jackson Jr. embraced the term. He replied to the comment, writing:

"Tellin me I had an easy life is not an insult bro lmaooo."

His response to the critic earned various reactions and comments from other social media users. A Reddit user said that he was being "so real" for acknowledging his privilege.

"He's so real for that," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Image via Reddit/@mrose1491)

Other netizens also gave props to O'Shea Jackson Jr. for acknowledging how his father helped his career instead of pretending otherwise. Others also pointed out how he also worked hard and "got his own lane."

"I'd much rather have nepo babies actually acknowledge their privilege than pretend it hasn't helped them in any way like most do lol," a user on Reddit wrote.

"O'Shea is definitely a nepo baby but at least he's got his own lane about it. First movie I seen him in was Ingrid Goes West which he did a fantastic job in, he also is super big in the wrestling scene and has a great podcast about wrestling," another Reddit user said.

"Like at least he admits it? Plus I think he was more interested in directing/screenwriting but his dad wanted him to audition for Straight Out of Compton (saying in a perfect world, his son would play him)," a Reddit user added.

More social media users gave credit to O'Shea Jackson Jr. for admitting his "nepo" privileges and for being "HAPPY" about it, with someone also saying that they would be laughing too if they had rich parents.

"Finally a person who grew up in a family with MONEY and is HAPPY about it," an X user commented.

"I'm so happy you said this man!!!! If I had rich parents I'd be laughing too, parents work hard to give their children a life they may have never had or just outta love so about time people understood, respected, and lived up to the success they were given a head start on," another X user said.

Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. previously commented about being labeled a "nepo baby"

Similar to his latest X post where he did not shy away from being called a "nepo baby," Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr. previously told Kelly Clarkson that he chose to wear the status as a "badge of honor."

He said that otherwise he thought it would be disrespectful to his father for what he did for their family. In his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2023, the Straight Outta Compton actor said:

"If I were to run away from that or shy away from it in any way, in my eyes that's disrespectful to everything he had to go through... He didn't work as hard as he did for me to not accept and appreciate it."

He also said that he did not recoil when people recognize him as Ice Cube's son. Instead, O'Shea Jackson Jr. said that he embraced it, adding, "You're d*mn right I am, 100%, that's my hero. That's my coach."

Besides Straight Outta Compton where he played the younger version of his father, O'Shea Jackson Jr. is also seen in Cocaine Bear, Den of Thieves, Godzilla: King of Monsters, and the sports drama Swagger.

