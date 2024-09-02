"He's unbelievably relatable" — Netizens react to Tim Walz eating pork chop and checking out butter sculptures at Minnesota State Fair

On September 1, Democratic Vice President nominee Tim Walz visited the Minnesota State Fair. The fair was under surveillance, with the US Secret Service and local law enforcement ensuring security. According to CBC News, Walz first visited a stand to try pork chop. He was accompanied by his wife, Gwen, and their daughter, Hope.

The Minnesota governor reportedly engaged in a conversation with Rachel Visser, who was crowned the 71st Princess Kay of the Milky Way. The two were also seen checking out butter sculptures at the fair. Clips of Tim Walz's visit went viral online, attracting reactions from netizens. One individual on X wrote:

“He's unbelievably relatable.”

Several other netizens expressed similar sentiments on X.

“He is a jewel,” an X user commented.

“Now, he's going to protect America from Trump,” another netizen reacted.

“I really like this man. His authenticity is electric,” a person commented on X.

Some X users mentioned equated Tim Walz with their fathers. Others wrote about the dislike he gets from the people of Minnesota.

“I hope Walz gets a chance to recall his favorite moments on his trips to China. That would be great fun,” another X user reacted.

“He’s not Americas dad. My dad would never leave his squad and lie about being deployed. FU,” an X user wrote.

“I find it funny that most Minnesotans can't stand him and say he is a communist. Lololol,” another person reacted.

Tim Walz calls the Minnesota State Fair the best in the country

The Minnesota State Fair, an annual fair that lasts for 12 days, allows the state’s farmers to showcase their products. During his visit, Vice President nominee Tim Walz didn't just try pork chop but also had the vanilla cake.

Besides trying out these delicacies, he expressed excitement about people talking about Minnesota across the country and the economy. In the video shared on X, the VP nominee said:

“Well hey everybody. For those not from Minnesota, just to be clear, there’s a lot of great state fairs in the country. This is the best one. And I say that having tried pork chops in Iowa and been in other ones, but great state fair, great tradition with Princess Kay of the Milky Way.”

Tim Walz further added:

“Agriculture is still king in Minnesota. You see that many of these folks are going to participate in agribusiness over their lifetimes that we need here in Minnesota. So great state fair, glad to have you all out here enjoying every bit of it and started the day with pork chop and vanilla cake so it’s great. So, thanks everybody.”

When asked how he manages his state along with his campaign, Walz credited his team that helped him stay on schedule. He also mentioned that three judges were appointed in Ramsey County last week. A part of his day includes going through the decision memos and meeting with the commissioners and that’s how he stayed updated throughout the day.

