"He smiled like a proud son" - Netizens react to Halo recognizing his mother Halle Bailey as the Little Mermaid

Actress and singer Halle Bailey's son Halo won over netizens after a video of him recognizing his mother as Ariel went viral. On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, Bailey took to her Instagram stories to share a clip of Halo watching her film The Little Mermaid and laughing with joy when he realized it was his mother.

Bailey captioned the clip:

"Guys i'm crying he actually knows ariel is me (crying emoji)."

In 2019, Disney announced casting Bailey as Ariel in its live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Bailey's performance was met with praise when the film was released in May 2023.

As Halle Bailey's video went viral, internet users were quick to react to the adorable moment. One commented:

"He smiled like a proud son."

Many continued to note Halo would be proud that his mother was the first Black Little Mermaid. Here are some comments seen under @theshaderoom's post on X:

More comments read:

Halle Bailey's sister recently revealed Halo was taking after their love for music

Halle Bailey, along with her sister Chloe, gained recognition as the duo Chloe x Halle, uploading covers of pop songs on their YouTube channel. In 2016, they signed with Beyonce's Parkwood Entertainment, releasing their EP Sugar Symphony (2016), followed by their critically acclaimed mixtape The Two of Us (2017).

Chloe x Halle's albums The Kids Are Alright (2018) and Ungodly Hour (2020) earned them several award nominations, including five Grammys.

According to Elle, rumors of Halle Bailey dating YouTuber DDG began circulating in January 2022 when fans spotted the pair at an Usher concert. Bailey confirmed their relationship a few months later when they attended the BET Awards together.

In December 2023, the actress gave birth to their son Halo. The couple dated for almost three years before calling it quits last October.

At the time, the songstress told E! News she was learning to prioritize herself as she navigated motherhood, stating:

"I think this new chapter in my life is just all about self-love and giving all that love that I pour out of myself back into myself. I feel like you have to fill yourself up in order to be able to love other people and beings."

Bailey explained that she wanted to "fully" be there for him, adding:

"I think the best part of motherhood is knowing that you are being loved unconditionally by this beautiful being that you were given. And he is a reminder to continue to love yourself, and that you're important and special because of how much he needs you."

Last month, Halle Bailey celebrated Valentine's Day with Halo, sharing a special photoshoot with her son on her Instagram.

Last weekend, Chloe Bailey opened up about her nephew's love for music. During an interview with People magazine at the 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards, Chloe revealed he was singing and "making beats in his kids' beats machine."

Noting that he even experimented with her MPC (Music Production Center), she stated:

"On my MPC at my house, he was banging on it. Then Halle and I, we had a shoot, I had another MPC machine, and he was making beats," Chloe added, "That's going to be my little mini-producer, my little mini-me."

Chloe continued to praise Halo, calling him brilliant and smart.

During the SAG Awards back in February 2024, Halle Bailey made similar comments about Halo's inclination towards music.

