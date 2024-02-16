"He spent 12 minutes with his Dad!": Royal fans outraged at Prince Harry addressing King Charles' cancer battle in GMA interview

Prince Harry opened up about King Charles' cancer diagnosis during an interview on Good Morning America (GMA) aired on February 16. In a promotional clip shared on social media, he spoke to host Will Reeve about his love for his family and expressed gratitude for "spending any time with him [King Charles]."

"Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that."

His candidness about his father's cancer battle went viral on social media, with faithful royalists outraged at him for his decision to discuss his father publicly, especially considering their ongoing estrangement.

Netizens brought up Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, which lasted around 30 minutes, with one user hyperbolically tweeting:

"He spent 12 minutes with his Dad!"

Prince Harry faces backlash for talking about King Charles' cancer diagnosis in his GMA interview

Prince Harry and King Charles' strained relationship is a widely known fact, and as is typical in such situations, individuals tend to take sides. While the Sussex loyalists believed that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were well within reason to distance themselves from the royal family, the royalists continue to criticize the couple any chance they get.

Given this backdrop, it's no surprise that Prince Harry's GMA interview, where he opened up about his father's cancer diagnosis, earned him strong criticism, with many accusing him of "cashing in" on his father's illness.

Prince Harry hopeful about the illness having a "reunifying effect"

When asked by host Will Reeve if he hoped for the illness in the family to have a "reunifying effect," Prince Harry responded positively, saying:

"Yeah, I'm sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

King Charles' cancer diagnosis became public knowledge on February 5, following a statement from Buckingham Palace. The statement revealed that the King had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after undergoing a corrective procedure for a benign prostate enlargement.

Reportedly, the King made personal calls to his sons and his siblings to inform them about his illness. He has postponed his royal duties as he undergoes treatment in London.

According to The Express, Queen Camilla has taken over in her husband's absence, resuming her public duties along with Prince William, who had recently taken a hiatus from his royal engagements to care for his wife. Kate Middleton is currently recuperating at her residence in Windsor after undergoing abdominal surgery on January 16.

The King, aged 75, is reportedly doing "extremely well under the circumstances." On February 10, he thanked the public for their support, saying:

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Canada for the One Year To Go Celebrations for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The celebrations, set to conclude on Friday, mark the countdown to the first winter edition of the sporting event, scheduled to take place in February 2025.

