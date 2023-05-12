"He took down TWO HELICOPTERS with a car": Twitter reacts to dramatic Fast X stunt 

The release date of Fast X is drawing closer with each passing day and fans are highly anticipating Dominic Toretto's over-the-top stunts and action scenes. The hit franchise, which has been around for more than two decades, has already announced that its story will conclude soon, with one final film releasing in 2025, which will serve as closure to the legendary film series.

Fast & Furious movies have always had some extraordinary stunts and action sequences that fans particularly seem to enjoy a lot. However, it looks like the franchise has exceeded fans' expectations with a shocking action sequence in the Fast X trailer.

One particular scene from the upcoming film shows Dominic Toretto taking down two huge helicopters with his car. Rest assured, the internet went completely ballistic after seeing this.

mia! @mimiisanalien you tryna tell me he took down TWO HELICOPTERS with a car????? That Fast X trailer makes me cackle everytime I see it

"Opening night me please": New video from Fast X reveals the making of the helicopter stunt as seen in the trailer, leaves fans in a frenzy

Fast and Furious movies have become a cultural phenomenon. Its upcoming installment was made with a production budget of $340 million, making it the eighth-most expensive film ever made. The film even sees the franchise debut of beloved actor Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, who is Toretto's archnemesis and is in fact the son of Hernan Reyes, the villain in Fast Five.

The film has an over-the-top stunt scene that sees Dominic easily take down two massive helicopters with his iconic Dodge Charger. IGN movie trailers recently released a minute-long video explaining how the scene was filmed with glimpses from behind the scenes.

However, fans are still in awe of Dominic Toretto's skills on the wheel and his dedication to his family. They are obsessed with the sequence and claim that only someone like Vin Diesel could pull it off.

Here is how fans on Twitter are reacting to the helicopter scene from the Fast X trailer:

Ghost @GhostwritaMusic Toretto pulls two helicopters and crashed them into each other with his car in Fast X. Opening night me please

Khetha @theylovesbu

I thought the 2 helicopters scene was absurd but that bridge scene is crazier Yooo the fast x second trailer is ridiculous

Blank @TheMSeries1 Lmfaoo nah, Dom swung a helicopter with a Charger in that Fast X tv spot

Anthony Miller @Anthony6miller My favorite part about the Fast and the Furious series is that they started out stealing electronics and street racing and it turned into international crime and driving through sky scrapers. Incredible leap I finally just saw the trailer for Fast X. Dom took down TWO helicopters with his car this time?!

Like some of these stunts are INSANE! A man reversed out of a plane, landed on 2 SUVs then bodyslammed 2 helicopters mid air & came out unscathed?



PRESENCE @TazerBlack

Like some of these stunts are INSANE! A man reversed out of a plane, landed on 2 SUVs then bodyslammed 2 helicopters mid air & came out unscathed?

I'm still gonna watch it though This Fast X trailer is so mad, like why have we all accepted Dominic Toretto as a super hero?

Mtthw Bsh @Woah_its_Matt97 Also the trailer for Fast X is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Seeing Vin Diesel pull down TWO helicopters from mid air while they are harpooned to his car was top tier comedy Also the trailer for Fast X is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen. Seeing Vin Diesel pull down TWO helicopters from mid air while they are harpooned to his car was top tier comedy

#FastAndFurious #FastX Everyone shut up and watch Vin Diesel smash two helicopters together with just his 1970 Dodge Charger R/T in the Fast X trailer, the Fast & Furious series finale.

MTGG @MMT212 Fast X coming in May to say physics ain’t shit when you got famahlee. How does Dom’s Charger apply force downward to counter those two multi thousands lbs of lift helicopters? Fast X coming in May to say physics ain’t shit when you got famahlee. How does Dom’s Charger apply force downward to counter those two multi thousands lbs of lift helicopters?

Perc Angle @ChristianL65 New Fast X trailer has Vin Diesel using nos to out power two helicopters that have him hooked causing them to crash. My mind is ready but my body is not. New Fast X trailer has Vin Diesel using nos to out power two helicopters that have him hooked causing them to crash. My mind is ready but my body is not.

Fans can't wait for the film to release so that they can watch the glory of Dominic Toretto on the big screen. Some have already tagged him as a superhero because what he does on a regular basis in these films is nothing a normal human being could ever dream of doing.

Fast X synopsis and cast

The official synopsis of the film reads as:

"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."

Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, and several others.

Fast X will tentatively release in the United States on May 19, by Universal Pictures.

