"He took down TWO HELICOPTERS with a car": Twitter reacts to dramatic Fast X stunt 

The release date of Fast X is drawing closer with each passing day and fans are highly anticipating Dominic Toretto's over-the-top stunts and action scenes. The hit franchise, which has been around for more than two decades, has already announced that its story will conclude soon, with one final film releasing in 2025, which will serve as closure to the legendary film series.
Fast & Furious movies have always had some extraordinary stunts and action sequences that fans particularly seem to enjoy a lot. However, it looks like the franchise has exceeded fans' expectations with a shocking action sequence in the Fast X trailer.
One particular scene from the upcoming film shows Dominic Toretto taking down two huge helicopters with his car. Rest assured, the internet went completely ballistic after seeing this.
"Opening night me please": New video from Fast X reveals the making of the helicopter stunt as seen in the trailer, leaves fans in a frenzy
Fast and Furious movies have become a cultural phenomenon. Its upcoming installment was made with a production budget of $340 million, making it the eighth-most expensive film ever made. The film even sees the franchise debut of beloved actor Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, who is Toretto's archnemesis and is in fact the son of Hernan Reyes, the villain in Fast Five.
The film has an over-the-top stunt scene that sees Dominic easily take down two massive helicopters with his iconic Dodge Charger. IGN movie trailers recently released a minute-long video explaining how the scene was filmed with glimpses from behind the scenes.
However, fans are still in awe of Dominic Toretto's skills on the wheel and his dedication to his family. They are obsessed with the sequence and claim that only someone like Vin Diesel could pull it off.
Here is how fans on Twitter are reacting to the helicopter scene from the Fast X trailer:
Fans can't wait for the film to release so that they can watch the glory of Dominic Toretto on the big screen. Some have already tagged him as a superhero because what he does on a regular basis in these films is nothing a normal human being could ever dream of doing.
Fast X synopsis and cast
The official synopsis of the film reads as:
"Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything—and everyone—that Dom loves, forever."
Fast X stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jason Momoa, and several others.
Fast X will tentatively release in the United States on May 19, by Universal Pictures.