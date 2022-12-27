"Heads should roll for that horrific campaign": Benetton ad controversy explained as brand deletes controversial kids photo

What is the similarity between Benetton and Balenciaga? Both brands are being canceled and called out for using child models in their most recent campaigns. While the use of children in brand campaigns is not uncommon, it is questionable in this case.

The Italian-based fashion company has come under fire for its most recent campaign, which featured children dressed in underwear. This comes just a few weeks after Balenciaga faced a similar scandal for having children pose with bondage-inspired plush teddy bears.

The brand usually has fun colorful campaigns (Image via Benetton)

While the brand has since deleted the images, the internet has once again demonstrated its unforgiving tendencies, with images from the campaign circulating on social media sites. Despite the fact that many people shared them, one user chose not to. She, however, did call the brand out, claiming that there was no reason for it to launch such a "horrific" campaign. @hib343434 said,

"Ok I’m deleting that because I don’t want to in any way increase the number of people who see an ad of children modeling underwear. Heads should roll for that horrific campaign. There’s zero reason for children to “model” underwear. NONE. The brand is Benetton."

Benetton deleted the images after it was called out by actress Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps of Cougar Town fame took to her Instagram stories to call out Benetton, an Italian-based fashion brand, for their new brand campaign that features children wearing underwear and posing like adults. She explained that she nearly never comments on businesses, but this enraged her so much. Philipps said:

"I just saw this f*cked Benetton ad. Holy sh*t, what is wrong with everybody? Having these is very stupid, it's s*xualizing little kids. What is happening?"

The actress continued to say that this does not mean every image of a child wearing a bathing suit or underwear incites the same feeling. She mentioned that other brands, such as Gap, have done brand campaigns featuring children in an "appropriate and cute" way.

She also stated that she may be hyperaware of the situation because the models are the same age as her own children. Philipps said:

"I don't know where the disconnect is with people and they're like, 'well, if you see that, then that's your problem'. You're having children pose like adults whilst wearing underwear? Maybe I'm just hyper aware of that now. Obviously, my kids are the same age and it freaks me out."

Philipps was not the only one to call Benetton out on this campaign. Journalist Yashar Ali also tweeted in horror following the campaign. Several others have also taken to social media to spread awareness about the same, asking people to stop "misusing" children.

Journalist Yashar Ali also tweeted in horror following the campaign.

🌴Vegas Chef Andrew🌴 @ChefDrew702



We ALL know kids wear underwear.

We don't need them photographed in them.



@Benetton needs to rethink their ad campaigns when it comes to children



IMO: This is trying to normalize something that shouldn't be.



@yashar This is sad & disgusting We ALL know kids wear underwear. We don't need them photographed in them. @Benetton needs to rethink their ad campaigns when it comes to children IMO: This is trying to normalize something that shouldn't be. My heart hurts for the kids in the picture.

Yeah, if people could stop retweeting the really gross Benetton kids ad in order to say that it's gross that'd be great.

The Benetton brand campaign has since been removed from social media after facing severe backlash, but it is possible that the same judgment and scrutiny meted out to the Balenciaga campaign will be meted out to them as well. However, there has been no comment from any representative of the brand.

