Who is Marc Silverstein? All about Busy Philipps' husband as couple split after 15 years

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein separated after being married for 15 years. On Friday, Philipps confirmed the news on her podcast; Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best. Speaking to her co-hosts, she said,

“It’s been a really long time that Marc and I have been separated, and our kids know, our families know, our friends know. And we really discussed, like, how do I handled it sort of publicly. Because when we first separated, it was, like, February of last year.”

She continued and said,

“But the truth is, we, you know, there’s, like, a conventional idea of what a person in the public eye is supposed to do when their relationship ends, and it’s been very well established, right? Like, you make a statement, you’re committed to remaining friends, ‘please respect our privacy and our family’s privacy in this time,’ right? But the truth is, like, who made that rule up, that that’s how you do it? I’m serious.”

Busy Philipps mentioned that the last few years showed her that one could do whatever is suitable for themselves and their family. She said that everyone has a public-facing life, and she believes that no one needs to follow a conventional idea just because it has been done before.

She stated that when she and Marc talked about it and separated, they couldn’t think about putting one of those statements out, making them sick. She concluded and said,

“It’s a journey. Jour-ney. It’s been a journey. The surest way that Marc and I have been able to ensure the privacy of our kids that we love so f***ing much was by not involving the public.”

In brief, about Busy Philipps’ husband Marc Silverstein

Marc Silverstein is well-known for the films he co-wrote with Abby Kohn (Image via Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Born on July 1, 1971, Marc Silverstein is a well-known screenwriter, producer, and film director. He has gained recognition for his work in the romantic comedy genre alongside partner Abby Kohn.

He earned his first writing credit in 1997 for his short film Fairfax Fandango and was also a director of the film. He wrote the storyboard for the 2010 film Valentine’s Day and wrote the 2003 television film, Splitsville.

He debuted as a feature film director with Kohn in I Feel Pretty, released on April 20, 2018. The comedy film received mixed reviews from critics, grossing around $94 million at the box office. The movie focuses on an insecure woman who gains extreme self-confidence in her appearance after suffering a head injury.

Silverstein and Kohn became famous for writing comedy films like Never Been Kissed, He’s Not That into You, and How to Be Single. They also co-wrote the 2012 romantic drama, The Vow.

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein’s relationship timeline

Marc Silverstein tied the knot with Busy Philipps in June 2007 and welcomed two children – Birdie Leigh in 2008 and Cricket Pearl in 2013. Despite being married for 15 years, their relationship went through many ups and downs, and Philipps also spoke about divorcing Silverstein due to marital issues and disagreements.

Busy Philipps and Marc Silverstein got married in 2007 (Image via Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

The Made in Cleveland star revealed in her 2018 memoir that her marriage to Silverstein hit a rough patch, causing her to seek out emotional support from another man. When she asked Silverstein for a divorce, he reacted in shock and asked for another chance. Busy’s best friend Michelle Williams advised her to keep her family intact, and she and Silverstein began attending therapy.

Busy Philipps mentioned in her memoir that Silverstein got his therapist, and they began to work through it. The Freaks and Geeks actress later revealed that Marc was not the most supportive parent after the birth of Birdie. She said,

“Marriage is always hard, but especially when you have kids … You’re going to go through periods when you’re not into it, but there always has to be one person willing to fight. I went to Marc several times and said, ‘I cannot do this anymore. Something has to change, and it’s you.’”

She stated that she and Marc had a lot of serious discussions and counseling. The pair said in an interview in 2019 about how their marriage evolved over the years and why divorce was considered when Philips was not happy with the division of labor concerning parenting duties.

Silverstein agreed to a few things and decided to be the one to stay at home with the kids. He stated that he stayed away from domestic responsibilities since he didn’t feel like he was perfect in that. Philipps said,

“[In a partnership], you have to decide what works for you. And you have to think about your children. I want everything for my girls, but the only way theey’re going to believe it’s possible for them is if they see me have it.”

Busy Philipps is well-known for her roles in television series like Dawson’s Creek, Love Inc., and ER, alongside several films like The Smokers, Home Room, Maid of Honor, The Gift, and others.

