"Heard Diddy directed this before getting arrested" — Internet reacts to new Doritos Super Bowl ad

Doritos' Crash the Super Bowl commercial competition witnessed a submission that is gaining massive social media traction. The video, reportedly created by the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts seniors Zach Shenouda and Ryan Robinson, has become one of the three finalists in the competition. The ad was produced by Via McBride, who was working with Shenouda and Robinson for the second time.

The commercial (The Barbershop) has gone viral for its premise which includes a young man getting a haircut at a barbershop. Meanwhile, he notices a bag of Doritos on the other side. The man then spots the dust of the tortilla chips on the barber's finger, prompting him to suck it.

The video then captured the man getting kicked out of the barbershop, with his half-done haircut, marking the end of the ad.

The tortilla chips ad garnered a huge number of responses on social media platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter. Many even referred to Diddy in their reactions. Here are a few popular reactions found on X. An X user (@dotproductt) tweeted,

"Heard Diddy directed this before getting arrested."

Another user wrote on X,

"We really got Diddyritos before GTA 6 💀."

"Very freaky. but more people will buy now," commented another X user.

"I never wanna go near a dorito again😭😭," read a tweet.

While several netizens joked about this viral Doritos commercial, others compared it to commercials that were made previously. An X user wrote:

"I love this commercial. It reminds me of the time of absolute peak cable tv."

"Kinda reminds me of an ad from back in the day," remarked another one.

"This is like old commercials! Weird but funny asf," described a netizen.

The Doritos commercial that wins, will be aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday and the creators will be awarded too

Doritos' Crash the Super Bowl contest was first held way back in 2006, before it stopped in 2016, as per NBC Los Angeles reports. It resumed this year with currently three finalists in the race. The winners of the contest will have their ad aired during the Super Bowl and also get $1 million.

One of the creators of the viral "The Barbershop" commercial, Zach Shenouda, opened up about the time that they decided to participate in the contest. Shenouda told NBC,

"We came up with a universal concept – getting a haircut. And then we thought, what is the worst thing that could happen when you're getting your haircut?"

Shenouda added that they took inspiration from several other Super Bowl commercials. He revealed that they realized that all of them had a twist or a joke at the end of each ad. NBC Los Angeles further reported that the ad was created on a notice of only two-and-a-half-week.

